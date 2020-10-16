Job Vacancy: Accounts Assistant

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: Minimum Diploma and above in business administration and CPA 2.

Work Experience: 2 years. Work experience in the hospitality industry.

Location: Meru.

Department: Finance

Job Field: Accounting and Finance

Reporting to the hotel accountant, the account assist will be responsible for providing support in accounting function and document management.

Job duties include ensuring accuracy of banking, F&B management, updating the asset register, preparing management reports.

Key duties and responsibilities

To oversee the management of the Hotel with respect to the following:

Daily sales reconciliation for rooms, F&B, Children Park, events and promotion.

Ensuring that daily banking of cash sales.

Daily food and beverages stocktake reconciliation and valuation.

Providing complete bank reconciliation on monthly basis.

Requisition of approvals for procurement of foods and beverages from the hotel manager.

Sales commissions’ calculation and presentation for payment.

Payroll preparation and presentation for approval.

Preparations for staff statutory deductions e.g. PAYE, NSSF, NHIF for payment.

Statutory compliance -VAT, catering levy, licenses, rates, Installment and annual taxes.

Preparation and presentation of monthly management accounts.

Updating the asset register on a regular basis.

Insurance and legal in consultation with the hotel manager.

Ensuring timely payment to suppliers and others including utility Companies.

Ensuring through the Manager that all debt is paid on time

Any other duty that was allocated by the supervisor.

Education, Experience and Skills

Diploma and above in business administration and CPA 2.

Work Experience: 2 years. Work experience in hospitality industry

Knowledge in accounting software (Hotel+) or any other.

Required Skills

Business minded

Creative and authoritative

Data entry and accuracy

Communication skills for report writing.

Basic Math skills and Accounting knowledge

Attention to detail and organization skills

Computer skills and experience in accounting software

How to Apply

All applications to hr@lintonsbeauty.com

Closing date: 17th October 2020