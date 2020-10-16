Job Vacancy: Accounts Assistant
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: Minimum Diploma and above in business administration and CPA 2.
Work Experience: 2 years. Work experience in the hospitality industry.
Location: Meru.
Department: Finance
Job Field: Accounting and Finance
Reporting to the hotel accountant, the account assist will be responsible for providing support in accounting function and document management.
Job duties include ensuring accuracy of banking, F&B management, updating the asset register, preparing management reports.
Key duties and responsibilities
- To oversee the management of the Hotel with respect to the following:
- Daily sales reconciliation for rooms, F&B, Children Park, events and promotion.
- Ensuring that daily banking of cash sales.
- Daily food and beverages stocktake reconciliation and valuation.
- Providing complete bank reconciliation on monthly basis.
- Requisition of approvals for procurement of foods and beverages from the hotel manager.
- Sales commissions’ calculation and presentation for payment.
- Payroll preparation and presentation for approval.
- Preparations for staff statutory deductions e.g. PAYE, NSSF, NHIF for payment.
- Statutory compliance -VAT, catering levy, licenses, rates, Installment and annual taxes.
- Preparation and presentation of monthly management accounts.
- Updating the asset register on a regular basis.
- Insurance and legal in consultation with the hotel manager.
- Ensuring timely payment to suppliers and others including utility Companies.
- Ensuring through the Manager that all debt is paid on time
- Any other duty that was allocated by the supervisor.
Education, Experience and Skills
- Diploma and above in business administration and CPA 2.
- Work Experience: 2 years. Work experience in hospitality industry
- Knowledge in accounting software (Hotel+) or any other.
Required Skills
- Business minded
- Creative and authoritative
- Data entry and accuracy
- Communication skills for report writing.
- Basic Math skills and Accounting knowledge
- Attention to detail and organization skills
- Computer skills and experience in accounting software
How to Apply
All applications to hr@lintonsbeauty.com
Closing date: 17th October 2020