Job Vacancy: Accounts Assistant

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: Minimum Diploma and above in business administration and CPA 2.

Work Experience: 2 years. Work experience in the hospitality industry.

Location: Meru.

Department: Finance

Job Field: Accounting and Finance

Reporting to the hotel accountant, the account assist will be responsible for providing support in accounting function and document management.

Job duties include ensuring accuracy of banking, F&B management, updating the asset register, preparing management reports.

Key duties and responsibilities

  • To oversee the management of the Hotel with respect to the following:
  • Daily sales reconciliation for rooms, F&B, Children Park, events and promotion.
  • Ensuring that daily banking of cash sales.
  • Daily food and beverages stocktake reconciliation and valuation.
  • Providing complete bank reconciliation on monthly basis.
  • Requisition of approvals for procurement of foods and beverages from the hotel manager.
  • Sales commissions’ calculation and presentation for payment.
  • Payroll preparation and presentation for approval.
  • Preparations for staff statutory deductions e.g. PAYE, NSSF, NHIF for payment.
  • Statutory compliance -VAT, catering levy, licenses, rates, Installment and annual taxes.
  • Preparation and presentation of monthly management accounts.
  • Updating the asset register on a regular basis.
  • Insurance and legal in consultation with the hotel manager.
  • Ensuring timely payment to suppliers and others including utility Companies.
  • Ensuring through the Manager that all debt is paid on time
  • Any other duty that was allocated by the supervisor.

Education, Experience and Skills

  • Diploma and above in business administration and CPA 2.
  • Work Experience: 2 years. Work experience in hospitality industry
  • Knowledge in accounting software (Hotel+) or any other.

Required Skills

  • Business minded
  • Creative and authoritative
  • Data entry and accuracy
  • Communication skills for report writing.
  • Basic Math skills and Accounting knowledge
  • Attention to detail and organization skills
  • Computer skills and experience in accounting software

How to Apply

All applications to hr@lintonsbeauty.com

Closing date: 17th October 2020

