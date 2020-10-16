Job Vacancy: Accounts Assistant – Mombasa

Gross Salary: competitive

Location: Mombasa

Job Type: Full Time

Our client based in Mombasa seeks to recruit a competent accounts assistant to support the day to day functions of the finance department.

Responsibilities

Validate sales revenue; manage invoicing within established deadlines including posting collections, drawing up records, auditing invoices and performing end-of-month closings

Timely receivables and collections reporting. Processing payments and invoices accurately

Verify financial statements, ledgers and accounts and making corrections where appropriate

Prepare financial documents such as invoices, bills, and accounts payable and receivable

Manage accounts receivable, accounts payable, goods in transit and balance sheet accounts

Prepare inputs into the monthly management accounts and originate the necessary journals

Responsibility for the preparation and submission of periodic statutory deductions and filings before the set deadlines

Prepare payroll for all related companies

Maintain and update various expense and balance sheet schedules

Produce actionable and accurate internal reports on a daily, monthly and periodic basis within defined reporting deadlines

Inventory control and management

Management of inter-company transactions and balances

Assist with tax audits and tax returns

Qualifications

CPA qualification- degree is an added advantage.

At least 3 years Accounting experience.

Competencies & Skills

Ability to communicate effectively and appropriately.

Ability to maintain confidentiality of records and information.

Ability to prepare and process records and reports accurately.

Good numeracy skills, attention to detail and accuracy.

Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines, determine priorities and organize work to meet objectives and identify and deal with problems.

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letter, detailed CV, copies of academic and professional certificates by COB 21st October 2020 via email ONLY to: humanresource.chamiachihotel@gmail.com

Applicants should indicate their salary expectation in the Cover Letter.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.