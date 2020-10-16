Job Vacancy: Accounts Assistant – Mombasa
Gross Salary: competitive
Location: Mombasa
Job Type: Full Time
Our client based in Mombasa seeks to recruit a competent accounts assistant to support the day to day functions of the finance department.
Responsibilities
- Validate sales revenue; manage invoicing within established deadlines including posting collections, drawing up records, auditing invoices and performing end-of-month closings
- Timely receivables and collections reporting. Processing payments and invoices accurately
- Verify financial statements, ledgers and accounts and making corrections where appropriate
- Prepare financial documents such as invoices, bills, and accounts payable and receivable
- Manage accounts receivable, accounts payable, goods in transit and balance sheet accounts
- Prepare inputs into the monthly management accounts and originate the necessary journals
- Responsibility for the preparation and submission of periodic statutory deductions and filings before the set deadlines
- Prepare payroll for all related companies
- Maintain and update various expense and balance sheet schedules
- Produce actionable and accurate internal reports on a daily, monthly and periodic basis within defined reporting deadlines
- Inventory control and management
- Management of inter-company transactions and balances
- Assist with tax audits and tax returns
Qualifications
- CPA qualification- degree is an added advantage.
- At least 3 years Accounting experience.
Competencies & Skills
- Ability to communicate effectively and appropriately.
- Ability to maintain confidentiality of records and information.
- Ability to prepare and process records and reports accurately.
- Good numeracy skills, attention to detail and accuracy.
- Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines, determine priorities and organize work to meet objectives and identify and deal with problems.
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their application letter, detailed CV, copies of academic and professional certificates by COB 21st October 2020 via email ONLY to: humanresource.chamiachihotel@gmail.com
Applicants should indicate their salary expectation in the Cover Letter.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.