Position: Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job description

CREAW is seeking applications for a reliever to the position of an Accountant. The Accountant will be expected to assist the Finance Officer in managing, handling, recording and reporting on the organization’s funds and assets in a professional and efficient manner and in accordance with international financial reporting standards.

Responsibilities

Receive and review field activity accountability documents for consistency, completeness and accuracy of documentation for purposes of ensuring proper posting to the correct project budget item.

Ensure that expenditures meet donor compliance and regulations; as well as CREAW’s financial policies and guidelines.

Where applicable, provide advice on ways to improve the field accounting function.

Ensuring that during the requisition process of the assigned donor partner accounts assigned to you are within and conform to budget lines & that accuracy is maintained in the documentation process.

Update the project expenses on the financial system to ensure it captures the appropriate budget codes.

Posting all disbursements on the Financial system and writing cheques to suppliers.

Assist in Preparing financial donor reports and Budgeting.

On a need basis conduct Capacity assessment & Due Diligence under the supervision of the Finance officer.

Assist in training of staff & downstream partners on grant requirements

Assist in preparing project audit schedule/s

Payroll management through preparation and payment of organizational Statutory returns.

Submit the relevant monthly financial summaries to the Finance Officer and in her absence the Finance Manager respectively by the 5th of every month.

Ensure proper filing, documentation and record keeping of all project expenditures.

Accompany field staff for field events, outreaches and other activities from time to time.

Monitor and liaise with project staff to ensure financial receipts and payments are accurately, timely and appropriately handled

Participate in the planning and review meetings, ensuring project staff members are kept informed in all relevant financial issues, and the preparation of timely activity reports

Promote transparency and accountability in the use of project resources in the field.

Qualifications

Certified Public Accountant

Understanding of Na Vision Financial Management system will be an added advantage

Two years’ minimum experience in donor/NGO project accounting; experience in accounting for external donor-funded projects an advantage.

Fluent in English and Kiswahili with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficient computer and internet skills (MS Word, Excel, Explorer, and accounting software)

Willingness to travel to the field on occasional basis.

How to apply

Interested applicants are invited to submit their applications through CREAW’s Talent Acquisition Portal by 5.00PM on Wednesday October 14th, 2020.