Position: Chief Accountant (Revenue)

GRADE: KPC 4

JOB REF: KPC/ADVT/25/2020

Job Description



Responsible for providing technical and professional leadership in revenue accounting including monitoring and analysis of revenue trends and implementation of controls.

Responsibilities:

Improvement of controls by evaluating, redesigning, developing, documenting and implementing of Revenue & customer relations procedures, processes and instruction manual in compliance with the company policy, changing tax regimes and regulations in the Oil Industry.

Accomplishing finance and the company’s mission by completing related results as needed.

Co-ordinate the accounting of all receipts, transfers and deliveries in and out of all Kenya Pipeline installations countrywide.

Co-ordinate billing of for ex KPC deliveries, side contracts services and any other service offered by KPC.

Compiling monthly performance reports for KPC system including monthly product throughput/ revenue trends, causes and implications.

Supervise, develop and motivate staff to enhance productivity.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or Commerce (Accounting option) or its recognized equivalent qualifications

CPA (K) or its recognized equivalent qualifications

A minimum of eight (8) years post qualification relevant work experience three (3) of which must have been at Senior Management level

Experience in fuel stock management and accounting will be an added advantage

Member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) or any other recognized professional body.

Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks

Proficiency in computer applications.

Demonstrated competence in work performance; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

In-depth knowledge of financial management, credit evaluation techniques, loss control methods, due diligence processes and taxation law.

Considerable knowledge of principles, methods and practices of governmental accounting and budgeting

Excellent leadership, communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to develop and prepare relevant reports for management

Ability to resolve problems in a timely manner, gather and analyse information skilfully

Ability to maintain professional status,

high integrity and keep abreast of evolving trends in accounting and finance through continuing professional development

Proficiency in financial and statistical packages

Ability to deliver Kenya Pipeline Company’s articulated vision for change, create a sense of urgency around change and motivate staff to join change efforts

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to visit the KPC website http://www.kpc.co.ke under the Career Opportunities section where the Job Descriptions and Specifications as well as the User Manual containing instructions on how to apply for the positions have been posted.

All applications should be received not later than 13th October 2020.

Candidates interested in this position are expected to fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya. They must upload copies of the following;

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal investigations Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Clearance from the Ethics & Anti-corruption Authority (EACC) Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Kenya Pipeline Company is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.