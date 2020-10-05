Closing date: October 15, 2020

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) is searching for a Project Accountant to be based in our International Finance team. This role is based in the GAIN Kenya office and is offered on a full time, permanent contract.

About GAIN

GAIN is a Swiss-based foundation launched at the UN in 2002 to tackle the human suffering caused by malnutrition. Working with both governments and businesses, we aim to transform food systems so that they deliver more nutritious food for all people. In particular, we aim to make healthier food choices more desirable, more available, and more affordable. GAIN’s mission is to advance nutrition outcomes by improving the consumption of nutritious and safe food for all people, especially those most vulnerable to malnutrition.

About the role

The Project Accountant is a key member of the Finance Team. The Finance Team is based in two locations, London and Geneva. The remit of the International Finance Team is to provide accurate and efficient reporting in line with best practice, donor regulations and organisational policy. Reporting to the International Finance Manager (based in London) you will be responsible for ensuring effective donor reporting processes are in place for their overseas offices.

You will gain exposure to budgeting, system reporting, forecasting, financial donor reporting and all of this will involve significant dealings with both finance and non-finance staff who are based overseas in developing countries, you will also work in partnership with Project Managers, providing strategic and technical oversight of all aspects of financial management.

Key duties include:

• Ensuring all Project reporting is reviewed on a monthly basis with implementing managers and cost allocations made appropriately for the donors

• Review project income and expenditure to ensure it is compliant with expenditure restrictions specified within donor agreements

• Providing budgeting support (including the annual budget and quarterly forecasting cycles) and critical review on funding proposals

• Ensuring Programme Leads/ Managers / Coordinators have carried out the required due diligence processes for all partners/suppliers contracted

• Ensuring all reports are submitted accurately and on time to donors with sufficient variance analysis and context to enable transparency

• Ensuring project cash flow and restricted income balance is correctly managed

• Contributing proactively with the design of financial policies, planning and monitoring tools in the organisation

• Ensuring project donor audits are organised and conducted to achieve compliance.

• Assisting in supporting information for the Annual Statutory Accounting process

About you

The successful candidate will be a qualified accountant (or current studier) with a practical project or management accounting background with business partnering experience. You will ideally have some relevant international NGO and major donor (EU /DFID/BMGF/SDC/ Dutch MFA/BMZ) experience. You will have strong interpersonal skills to enable you to communicate at all levels of finance and non‐finance staff and you will have the ability to present complex financial matters in a straightforward way.

There are no direct supervisory responsibilities in this role but the ability to coordinate and communicate effectively with colleagues is critical.

About our offer

In addition to a competitive salary, GAIN offers 25 days holiday (plus public holiday), flexible working, home working and professional development opportunities. We will support you to grow in your career and offer this within a supportive and collaborative environment.

The role is open to applications until 15th October 2020. GAIN reserves the right to close this role early and early applications are encouraged.

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition is committed to equality of opportunity and creating an inclusive environment where diversity is valued. We are keen to reflect the diversity of our society at every level within our organisation and therefore welcome applications from talented and committed people from all backgrounds, representing the diverse societies we operate in.

How to Apply

If interested, please apply via;

https://jobs.gainhealth.org/vacancies/640/