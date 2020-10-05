Position: Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Terms of Appointment: This position is at job level HG 13 and it is only open to Kenyan nationals. The position is a 3-year contract, renewable subject to satisfactory performance and availability of funding. ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes pension, medical and other insurances

Job description

International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit an Accountant to; process payroll, maintain payroll schedules, process full costing recharges, and support the Institute budgeting and audit exercises.

ILRI works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock. It is the only one of 15 CGIAR Research Centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa. www.ilri.org

Responsibilities

Payroll: Timely & accurate preparation of ILRI and Hosted institutions payroll for IRS, NRS staff and students Prepare and input journals, reconcile payroll related control accounts and overall month to month reconciliation of payroll. Prepare payment requests for payroll transactions & submit all statutory deductions for NRS & IRS staff. Prepare and pass provision entries & schedules for staff development fund (SDF), catastrophic insurance (CAT), leave days, and severance pay. Compute submit and expense pension for NRS and Hosted institutions staff. Update NSSF statements for staff, compute terminal dues payable on separation and passing related journals. Process Education and Security allowances for IRS staff. Review all GPA, GLA, WIBA and medical insurance schedules before payments processing. Support annual US tax returns filing process for US Citizens.

Budgeting: Prepare Global Cost for update in budget templates, assist with consolidation and analysis of budgets received from all departments for review against prior period’s budgets and actuals expenditures in the Institute

Full costing: Prepare and input journals for user request recharges and continually add the products to internal trading module Manage internal trading module by continuously updating product prices and ensure timely posting of all requests. Manage Uber account and reconcile it monthly.

Audit Ensure proper filling of all documentation relating to this function both in physical and soft copy forms. Ensure timely action on requests for projects and institutional audit information.



Others:

Provide additional support on demand to the clients of the unit.

Train the alternate position all aspects of this job to ensure continuity.

Help other unit members to learn and excel in their work

Can be called upon to work on tasks relating to other units within finance.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or Accounting or its equivalent

Full accounting qualifications- CPA (K) or ACCA

At least three years of relevant work experience

Knowledge of computerized accounting software required

Good computer and financial analysis skills.

How to apply:

Applicants should send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clicking here to apply above before 13 October 2020. The position title and reference number REF: PA/CS/09/2020 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.

We thank all applicants for their interest in working for ILRI. Due to the volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ILRI does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing or training). ILRI also does not concern itself with information on applicants’ bank accounts.