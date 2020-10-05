Closing date: October 9, 2020

Makini Schools was founded in February 1978. Makini School’s mission is to blend the Kenyan curriculum with global best practice in education. In our schools, we want to develop well rounded human beings who as learners, make amazing academic progress, are ready for work in the modern world and have confidence. Makini’s vision is to become a world class school!

The School is searching for qualified, dynamic and motivated people to fill the following position:

Management Accountant

The duties and responsibilities include the following:

Compile the company’s annual budget and any revised forecasts or budgets.

Maintain weekly cash flow forecasts.

Prepare monthly management accounts, with actuals vs budget variance analysis and performance commentary.

Compile other monthly management reports for schools and departments, both regular and on ad hoc requests.

Project manage and plan new systems and processes on Sage.

Act as Sage super user/administrator and training coordinator.

Maintain Sage general ledger structure and chart of accounts.

Maintain and reconcile all shareholder and bank loans and other group loans and current accounts.

Reconcile all general ledger balance sheet accounts and coordinate the preparation of all month end recons and schedules.

Cost saving analyses and other financial analysis.

Maintain the fixed asset register.

Prepare half year and year end results and reports and coordinate annual external audit.

Coordinate the development and maintenance of all Finance policies and procedures.

Ensure all stores records at the various locations are accurate and complete at any given time and that Sage transactions and month end balances are accurate.

Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time

QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE & SKILLS

(minimum qualifications required to successfully perform the job)

Education & Professional Certification

Bachelor’s degree in business or accounting

CPA or ACCA qualification

Specialised knowledge

Detailed knowledge and experience in implementing or working with large ERP software packages is essential.

Advanced MS Excel knowledge and experience with MS Office.

Generally accepted accounting and bookkeeping principles and procedures, and IFRS.

Skills

Time Management – Managing one’s own time and the time of others. Ensuring all targets and objectives are met on set deadlines.

Communication and active listening – Giving full attention to what other people are saying, taking time to understand the points being made, asking questions as appropriate, and not interrupting at inappropriate times.

Clear and accurate communicator, verbally, in writing and in electronic messages.

Critical Thinking – Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

Abilities

Coordination – Adjusting actions in relation to others’ actions to achieve set objectives in a timely fashion.

Judgment and Decision Making – Considering the relative costs and benefits of potential actions to choose the most appropriate one

Judgment and Decision Making – Considering the relative costs and benefits of potential actions to choose the most appropriate one Team player – Ability to work in a team and be an important team player. Get support from and provide support to relevant team members for task optimization and timely achievement of targets.

Personal characteristics

Professional and well-organised individual

Essential qualities or behaviours

Attention to detail

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Timely and accurate management reports, budgets, forecasts and monthly reports as required.

Accuracy of monthly balance sheet and other analysis as required.

Timely submission of half yearly and yearly reports.

Successful operation of Sage and well-trained staff using Sage as it was designed to deliver accurate and reliable financial information.

How to Apply

To apply please click on this linkhttps://makinidigital.sc.ke/portal/careers-management-accountant/