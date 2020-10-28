Position: Project Accountant

Report to Head of Finance

Job description

AIC Health Ministries invites applications from experienced persons to fill the position of Project Accountant.

Responsibilities

Assist in budget preparation

Assist in monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports.

Help the program team in finance report review against the budget and give variance explanation.

Ensure all timesheets are properly filled up and in time.

Ensure all procurements done at field level follow BMZ/AICHM guidelines and have all supporting documentation.

Ensure there is good recording of stocks movement in and out of store. Such stocks include farm tools, office supplies and even food for work.

Attend all financial &/or procurement meetings convened by BMZ/JUH in the field and share reports therefrom.

Review of all liguidations/accountabilities before they are submitte to AICHM Nairobi office.

Assist in internal and external audits

Review request for spending (Advance/float request) againist the budget and for accuracy before they are sent to Nairobi.

Assist in any cash disbursement to beneficiaries in Kakuma office.

Qualifications

A Degree in Accounting or Finance.

Certified Public Accountant qualifications Part 2 and above.

Two (2) years working experience preferably in an NGO

Hands-on experience with accounting software like Sage, Pastel and QuickBooks

Strong attention to detail and good analytical skills

Computer skills especially MS Excel and Word.

How to apply

Applicants should include a cover letter, detailed CV detailing work history and current responsibilities, salary history, educational certificates, and three references. Only individuals who meet the above-mentioned qualifications should apply.

AFRICA INLAND CHURCH, KENYA Health Ministries

Please send your application to:

The Executive Director, AIC Health Ministries,

BOX 40431-00100, NAIROBI

NOT later than 10th November 2020.

Applications can also be sent through Email: recruitment@aichm.org