Position: Project Accountant
Report to Head of Finance
Job description
AIC Health Ministries invites applications from experienced persons to fill the position of Project Accountant.
Responsibilities
- Assist in budget preparation
- Assist in monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports.
- Help the program team in finance report review against the budget and give variance explanation.
- Ensure all timesheets are properly filled up and in time.
- Ensure all procurements done at field level follow BMZ/AICHM guidelines and have all supporting documentation.
- Ensure there is good recording of stocks movement in and out of store. Such stocks include farm tools, office supplies and even food for work.
- Attend all financial &/or procurement meetings convened by BMZ/JUH in the field and share reports therefrom.
- Review of all liguidations/accountabilities before they are submitte to AICHM Nairobi office.
- Assist in internal and external audits
- Review request for spending (Advance/float request) againist the budget and for accuracy before they are sent to Nairobi.
- Assist in any cash disbursement to beneficiaries in Kakuma office.
Qualifications
- A Degree in Accounting or Finance.
- Certified Public Accountant qualifications Part 2 and above.
- Two (2) years working experience preferably in an NGO
- Hands-on experience with accounting software like Sage, Pastel and QuickBooks
- Strong attention to detail and good analytical skills
- Computer skills especially MS Excel and Word.
How to apply
Applicants should include a cover letter, detailed CV detailing work history and current responsibilities, salary history, educational certificates, and three references. Only individuals who meet the above-mentioned qualifications should apply.
AFRICA INLAND CHURCH, KENYA Health Ministries
Please send your application to:
The Executive Director, AIC Health Ministries,
BOX 40431-00100, NAIROBI
NOT later than 10th November 2020.
Applications can also be sent through Email: recruitment@aichm.org