Position: Project Accountant

Report to Head of Finance

Job description

AIC Health Ministries invites applications from experienced persons to fill the position of Project Accountant.

Responsibilities

  • Assist in budget preparation
  • Assist in monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports.
  • Help the program team in finance report review against the budget and give variance explanation.
  • Ensure all timesheets are properly filled up and in time.
  • Ensure all procurements done at field level follow BMZ/AICHM guidelines and have all supporting documentation.
  • Ensure there is good recording of stocks movement in and out of store. Such stocks include farm tools, office supplies and even food for work.
  • Attend all financial &/or procurement meetings convened by BMZ/JUH in the field and share reports therefrom.
  • Review of all liguidations/accountabilities before they are submitte to AICHM Nairobi office.
  • Assist in internal and external audits
  • Review request for spending (Advance/float request) againist the budget and for accuracy before they are sent to Nairobi.
  • Assist in any cash disbursement to beneficiaries in Kakuma office.

Qualifications

  • A Degree in Accounting or Finance.
  • Certified Public Accountant qualifications Part 2 and above.
  • Two (2) years working experience preferably in an NGO
  • Hands-on experience with accounting software like Sage, Pastel and QuickBooks
  • Strong attention to detail and good analytical skills
  • Computer skills especially MS Excel and Word.

How to apply

Applicants should include a cover letter, detailed CV detailing work history and current responsibilities, salary history, educational certificates, and three references. Only individuals who meet the above-mentioned qualifications should apply.

AFRICA INLAND CHURCH, KENYA Health Ministries

Please send your application to:

The Executive Director, AIC Health Ministries,

BOX 40431-00100, NAIROBI

NOT later than 10th November 2020.

Applications can also be sent through Email: recruitment@aichm.org

