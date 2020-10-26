Our client in the housing and construction industry is looking for an accountant. She/he will manage several tasks concurrently and should be proficient in being able to quickly troubleshoot, work independently and provide practical solutions to problems.
Key Responsibilities
- Managing budgets and financial plans.
- Book keeping, verification and booking of entries;
- Maintaining and reviewing the Cash book, Store book.
- Preparation of monthly sales reports
- Running various operational tasks in the company as advised.
Qualifications
- CPA Finalist and bachelor’s degree in finance/Accounting will be an added advantage.
- Tally knowledge and experience required.
- Be Computer Literate (Ms.Office, Suite Proficiency and Quick Books)
- Minimum 3 years of working experience in a reputable organization
- Have excellent English communication skills both written and spoken
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Strong organizational and planning skills
- Ability to work independently.
- Strong negotiation skills and communication skills.
- Willing and able to adjust to multiple demands and shifting priorities
- Self-starter with the ability to perform a large range of multi-functional tasks within a financial environment
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should send their CV and Application letter quoting their expected salary to aurumconsultantsltd@gmail.co.ke on or before 2nd November 2020. Only qualified candidates should apply. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks after the deadline, consider your application unsuccessful.