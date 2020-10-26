Our client in the housing and construction industry is looking for an accountant. She/he will manage several tasks concurrently and should be proficient in being able to quickly troubleshoot, work independently and provide practical solutions to problems.

Key Responsibilities

Managing budgets and financial plans.

Book keeping, verification and booking of entries;

Maintaining and reviewing the Cash book, Store book.

Preparation of monthly sales reports

Running various operational tasks in the company as advised.

Qualifications

CPA Finalist and bachelor’s degree in finance/Accounting will be an added advantage.

Tally knowledge and experience required.

Be Computer Literate (Ms.Office, Suite Proficiency and Quick Books)

Minimum 3 years of working experience in a reputable organization

Have excellent English communication skills both written and spoken

Excellent interpersonal skills

Strong organizational and planning skills

Ability to work independently.

Strong negotiation skills and communication skills.

Willing and able to adjust to multiple demands and shifting priorities

Self-starter with the ability to perform a large range of multi-functional tasks within a financial environment

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV and Application letter quoting their expected salary to aurumconsultantsltd@gmail.co.ke on or before 2nd November 2020. Only qualified candidates should apply. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks after the deadline, consider your application unsuccessful.