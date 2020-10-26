Our client in the housing and construction industry is looking for an accountant. She/he will manage several tasks concurrently and should be proficient in being able to quickly troubleshoot, work independently and provide practical solutions to problems.

Key Responsibilities

  • Managing budgets and financial plans.
  • Book keeping, verification and booking of entries;
  • Maintaining and reviewing the Cash book, Store book.
  • Preparation of monthly sales reports
  • Running various operational tasks in the company as advised.

Qualifications

  • CPA Finalist and bachelor’s degree in finance/Accounting will be an added advantage.
  • Tally knowledge and experience required.
  • Be Computer Literate (Ms.Office, Suite Proficiency and Quick Books)
  • Minimum 3 years of working experience in a reputable organization
  • Have excellent English communication skills both written and spoken
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Strong organizational and planning skills
  • Ability to work independently.
  • Strong negotiation skills and communication skills.
  • Willing and able to adjust to multiple demands and shifting priorities
  • Self-starter with the ability to perform a large range of multi-functional tasks within a financial environment

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV and Application letter quoting their expected salary to aurumconsultantsltd@gmail.co.ke on or before 2nd November 2020. Only qualified candidates should apply. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks after the deadline, consider your application unsuccessful.

