Title: Accountant

Supervisor Title: Financial and Management Accountant

Job Description

Responsible to the Financial and Management Accountant for ensuring accurate and timely maintenance and reporting of accounting records in accordance with prescribed financial policies, standards and taxation requirements for all the Companies in the Group.

Responsibilities

Check and verify any expenditure before preparation of payment vouchers, cheques and remittance of payments.

Ensure all income and expenditures are subjected to the relevant taxes.

Ensure proper billings for income and receivables accounts management.

Compile and post general ledger information and summaries concerning various financial transactions in order to ensure accurate and timely maintenance of accounting

Prepare general ledger journal entries to record cash, revenue, and expense activities including proper coding of transactions to the general ledger and closure in accordance with agreed

Assist in preparing audit schedules and other information as may be requested by

Prepare monthly balance sheet reconciliations, adjust trial balance to include accruals, Receivables, payments and other adjustments and resolve

Carry out reconciliation of the assets register with the general ledger.

Proper maintenance, storage and security of financial and accounting documents in order to ensure they are properly filed, secured and accessible for

To produce timely and reliable management information reports on a monthly

Preparation and filling of all the applicable tax and other statutory returns.

Qualifications:

A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, Commerce or any other relevant field. CPA-K, ACCA, CIMA or equivalent

Minimum three (3) years’ experience in financial

Good knowledge of and skills in forecasting, analysis, planning and budgeting.

Knowledge of accounting principles and best

Good knowledge of local and international accounting standards i.e.

Good knowledge of local, regional and international taxation requirements.

Ability to maintain professional status and keeps abreast of evolving trends in financial management through continuing professional

Proficient in the use of computerized accounting packages, computer applications and statistical

High integrity; strong analytical ability, problem solving and reporting skills; attentive to

Effective communication and interpersonal skills

How To Apply

If you meet the requirements stipulated for the above positions, please write in confidence quoting the

position title and reference number on the subject of the email or cover letter on or before 30th October,

2020 at 5.00 pm. Applications including Curriculum vitae, contact email and daytime telephone contacts,

current position and remuneration, names and addresses of three referees should be emailed to

recruitment@cpf.or.ke. Attach valid copies of the following documents:

• Police Clearance Certificate

• Clearance from Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission(EACC)

• Clearance Certificate by Higher Education Loans Board(HELB)

• Certificate by Credit Reference Bureau

• KRA Tax Compliance Certificate

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

The CPF Group is an equal opportunity employer and as such canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.