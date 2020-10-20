Position: Management Accountant

Reports To: Directors



Job Description

Our client, a manufacturer and distributor of nutritional and other animal health products is looking for a dynamic, result- orientated and self-driven individual to fill in the following position;

Reporting to the Directors, the Management Accountant will be responsible for performing cost analyses and preparing budget reports. The ideal candidate should possess excellent analytical skills along with the ability to combine different data and calculate profit margins.

Responsibilities

Conducting detailed cost analysis on product items and developing profitability

Providing a comprehensive in-house audit function to check on company practice and procedures that affect the performance of the company

Determining fixed costs (e.g. salaries, rent and insurance)

Planning and recording variable costs (e.g. purchases of raw material and operations costs)

Reviewing standard and actual costs for inaccuracies

Preparing budgeting reports for the company and for each department

Analyzing and reporting profit margins

Maintaining and developing the existing financial model

Assisting in month-end and year-end closing

Identifying and recommending cost-effective solutions

Producing regular detailed reports for other departments using data analytics software and data visualization tools.

Qualifications

Bachelor’sDegreeinAccounting oranyrelevantfield

A minimum of 5+ years of overall combined accounting and finance experience

Proven working experience as a Management Accountant

Must have CMA qualification

Experienced in SAAS based software packages (Zoho, Xero etc)

Must be conversant in using SAAS based data analytics and visualization tools

How to apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke stating the subject heading ‘MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTANT’ by FRIDAY, 30TH OCTOBER 2020clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.