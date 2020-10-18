Jumuia Hospitals Ltd. a chain of hospitals providing both primary and secondary health care services and a subsidiary of the National Council of Churches of Kenya, invites applications from interested and suitably qualified candidates, to fill the following positions in their Hospitals.

Accountant (1) Position, Jumuia Friends Hospital Kaimosi (REF: A-JFHK)

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To provide and promote financial accountability, efficiency and effectiveness of the hospital

Responsibilities

Have good control over receivables – Outpatient collection, Inpatient collection, Morgue collection and Shop collection

Control on cash and credit business

Bank the daily cash collected

Credit sales follow up to done promptly

Monitor all services are billed

Monitor, prevent and control any revenue leakage in the system

Audit all inpatient bills to ensure all services are billed correctly

Make surprise audit to cash involving departments like Radiology, Lab, Pharmacy, Wards, Morgue, Shop, Stores

Periodical audit on all revenue comes in and all expenses goes out

Manage petty cash with due care

Petty cash should not be taken from day to day collection

Conduct regular stock takes and balance inventory.

Pay vendors on time and prioritize the payment based on criticality

All financial transactions must be recorded in the HIMS

Generate necessary reports as and when requested by the management

Guide and manage departments under you efficiently and effectively

Wise financial planning must be done for effective and efficient management of the hospital

Follow with credit business partners like Insurance and corporates for prompt payment

Reconcile bill raised and payment received

Make internal audit plan for all departments involve in financial transactions

Monitor the general functions of the department on a daily basis to ensure that the process and protocols are being adhered by in the department related to billing and payment collections.

Oversee the discharge process and take all necessary steps to minimize errors in billing during the discharge process

Roaster Management – Ensure that all shift responsibilities of Billing assistants are met and proper management of leave’s and duties of staff is done at all the branches that you are responsible

Escalate matters related to various departments to respective HOD’s for ensuring smooth and trouble free services to the patients and their attendants

Maintain the report and follow for the individual outstanding post discharge. Present data for the same as and when required. Escalate and recommend cases for waivers/ resolution to the management for settling the cases

Recommend cases pre or post discharge for waiver if some error is found in billing or related to any information flow from various related departments

Initiate and recommend service recovery from staff for any careless error resulting into revenue loss post discussion and approval from the reporting head.

Ensure that adequate desk resources and technical support is available to the billing office

Initiate and recommend cases for recovery against credit bills related to staff

Calculate waivers for staff cases as per the company policy and process HR approval notes

Develop and Maintain a good relationship with the consultants and customers

Coordinate with various consultants for all inpatients billing related services and be one point of contact for them for their queries related the patient’s bills and their shares.

Ensure follow up and redressal of all possible internal and external customer grievances

Improvise on processes and protocols for providing better service

Prepare MIS reports and communicate the same to the management related to billing and collection.

Ensure that adequate desk resources and technical support is available to the billing office

Work out process and protocols across various departments for ensuring functioning as an integrated system

Take active interest in the performance management and development of all team members. Appraise employee performance and facilitate team engagement activities

Update staff regularly for any changes in the department related processes and protocols, take updates from staff for problems being faced by them

Liaison with various corporate and government departments with regard to solving queries raised by them and coordinate cases for VIP patients

Prepare and analyze the monthly financial information and MIS.

Verifying, updating and timely generation of the MIS to help senior management take informed decisions.

Assist the financial head in preparation of the annual budget and financial forecasting.

Monitor all capital expenditures against the annual budget and work towards effective cost control while adhering to the departmental vision.

Present budget comparisons against the actual on regular basis and highlight any deviation found to the reporting authority.

Monitors cost and profit performance of all departments regularly and suggests corrective action wherever needed.

Provide for timely payment to the vendors as per the purchase order.

Carry out daily banking activities including L/C documentation.

Conduct departmental audits on regular basis to ensure that all the processes and documentation is in place.

Interface with the external and internal statutory auditors.

Periodically review the state of various contracts and their renewal.

Identify and implement initiatives for better cost management on a regular basis

Supervise the assessment proceedings with income tax, VAT and service tax authorities.

Any other official duty assigned by the hospital administrator

Qualifications

At least Secondary School Education (KCSE)

Fully qualified accountant CPA (K) / ACCA or its equivalent.

Specialized Training/Professional QualificationsBBA/Bcom (Finance/Accounting option) or its equivalentCPA Finalist

Other Competencies/Abilities/Skills Required

Working knowledge of accounting systems,

Analytical, technical and logical approach to problem solving

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills

Strong report writing and presentation skills

Self-motivated and quick to take initiative

Those with experience with hospitality industry will be an added advantage

Must have worked in a similar position for at least three years

How to Apply

Qualified and Interested candidates who uphold high Christian values should visit www.ncck.org, download the JH JOB APPLICATION FORM 072020 and fill it. All duly filled application forms MUST be on PDF format as one single file and sent via email to recruitment@jumuiahospitals.org indicating job title in the email subject line. The application form to be received not later than October 20, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

DISCLAIMER