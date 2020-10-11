Our client in the Logistics industry is seeking to hire a competent and qualified Accountant to establish the financial objectives of the company, prepare financial statements, manage accounts payables and receivables and regularly advise on the financial status of the company.

Responsibilities

Settling the company records of accounting by determining the exact amounts payable as well as those pending for cash receiving.

Cross-check all the entries in the various accounting books and financial statements ensuring all records are accurate and also adopt immediate measures to solve the accounting problem.

Timely preparation of all management reports – Profit and loss, cash flow statement, Balance sheet.

Coordinate with various parties for signing financial contracts and agreements, with thorough adherence of legal issues.

Preparing and submitting financial reports including weekly, monthly operating reports, financial statements, audit reports, inventory, and capital purchases.

Ensuring the transparency and efficiency of the organizations financial operations and to safeguard compliance with reporting guidelines.

Qualifications

Degree in Business Administration or BCom (preferably Accounting option)

Minimum qualification: CPAK Certified Public Accountant Kenya

3 – 5 years’ experience as an accountant. Experience from logistics industry Preferred

Entirely proficient in Microsoft Office and accounting softwares

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work well under pressure without compromising work quality or standards

Superior attention to detail and accuracy

Note: This position is urgent and needs somebody to start immediately

If qualified for this role follow this LINK to apply