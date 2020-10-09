East African Packaging Industries (EAPI)

Job Vacancy: Financial Accountant / Market Finance

Reports To: Finance Director

Job Summary: The Financial Accountant will oversee day-to-day accounting operations, with functional responsibility for accounting, accounts payable, payroll.

He/ She will be responsible for production of financial reports, proper maintenance of accounting records, accurate processing of financial transactions and administration of a comprehensive set of controls and budgets designed to mitigate risk and enhance the accuracy of the company’s reported financial results.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Track the company’s financial status and performance to identify areas for potential improvement

Provide useful financial insights to help make better decisions about formulating and executing strategy and provide guidance and analysis to the finance director and operational management to improve results.

Maintain a system of accounts and keep books and records on all transactions and assets.

Prepare and analyze accurate monthly financial and management reports, including income statement, balance sheet, budget and variance, projections and forecast, cash flow e.t.c.

Maintain control of the following areas: general ledger, accounts payable, expense reports, billing, and payroll.

Ensure integrity of stock take at both Nairobi & Mombasa plant and reconciliation to GL

Review financial data and prepare required reports, present accurate financial reports when required.

Review supplier reconciliations before payments. Manage supplier queries and resolution of reconciling items

Establish and maintain financial policies and procedures for the company

Coordinating the preparation of the draft audited financial statements and all tax returns. Ensure timely, accurate and complete issuing of financial statements as required.

Monitor bank accounts and coordinate cash sweeps to minimize bank interest charges and penalties

Prepare weekly payment forecast based on agreed payment plans and business requests

Ensure bank obligations are paid OTIF (LC’s, Bills of Exchange, Stock loans, Commercial loans, Asset finance, IPF)

Assist in production of cash flow reports, annual budget, and forecasts.

Calculate variances from the budget and report significant issues to management and provide for a system of management cost reports.

Coordinate interim and annual audits

Understand and adhere to financial regulations and legislation.

Markets and category size evaluation, projections and monitoring performance against plan.

Provide financial input for commercial contracts (e.g. leasing, commissions, exclusivity).

Prepare Customer & account managers Profit & Loss analysis on Periodic basis to manage customers & account managers’ productivity.

Value chain cost analysis including transport to customer on Periodic basis

Prepare pricing structures in liaison with Head of sales including the custody of signed pricing documents.

Evaluate profitability of products and recommend corrective action to improve returns.

Ensure appropriate and adequate Insurance cover both general and medical. Ensure timely renewal and payment of premiums (IPF)

Prepare cost-benefit analysis on any sales and marketing activity and promotions to gauge return on investments.

Periodical evaluation of customers trading terms to ensure no exposure or constraint business operations.

Create forecasts of future business conditions using multiple scenarios.

Act as finance liaison officer to the sales and marketing team on pricing queries and computations.

Gather ad-hoc information relevant to development of pricing structures.

Perform variance analysis between actual, forecasts and budgets (volume, price & mix)

Key account participation internally and externally (at Customer site)

Participate in volume, net sales revenue and selling expenses generation for LE & AOP

Prepare sales reports for inclusion in management reports and Board packs

Represent finance at demand planning meetings during the S & OP process.

Skills & Qualifications;

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance.

Post Graduate qualification will be an added advantage

CPA K

Knowledge and use of ERP

FMCG or B2B industry experience is an added advantage

Minimum of 5 years experience finance and accounting experience including coordinating audit activities and managing reporting, budget development and analysis, accounts payable and receivable, general ledger and payroll

Proficient in spreadsheets, databases, MS Office and financial software applications

Excellent time management skills, with the ability to perform multiple tasks and meet critical deadlines while maintaining accuracy and quality.

Proven ability to make complex and time-sensitive decisions in the best interests of the organization.

High level of integrity

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Financial Accountant/ Market Finance) to hr@eapi.co.ke on or before Friday 22nd October 2020.