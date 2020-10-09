East African Packaging Industries (EAPI)
Job Vacancy: Financial Accountant / Market Finance
Reports To: Finance Director
Job Summary: The Financial Accountant will oversee day-to-day accounting operations, with functional responsibility for accounting, accounts payable, payroll.
He/ She will be responsible for production of financial reports, proper maintenance of accounting records, accurate processing of financial transactions and administration of a comprehensive set of controls and budgets designed to mitigate risk and enhance the accuracy of the company’s reported financial results.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Track the company’s financial status and performance to identify areas for potential improvement
- Provide useful financial insights to help make better decisions about formulating and executing strategy and provide guidance and analysis to the finance director and operational management to improve results.
- Maintain a system of accounts and keep books and records on all transactions and assets.
- Prepare and analyze accurate monthly financial and management reports, including income statement, balance sheet, budget and variance, projections and forecast, cash flow e.t.c.
- Maintain control of the following areas: general ledger, accounts payable, expense reports, billing, and payroll.
- Ensure integrity of stock take at both Nairobi & Mombasa plant and reconciliation to GL
- Review financial data and prepare required reports, present accurate financial reports when required.
- Review supplier reconciliations before payments. Manage supplier queries and resolution of reconciling items
- Establish and maintain financial policies and procedures for the company
- Coordinating the preparation of the draft audited financial statements and all tax returns. Ensure timely, accurate and complete issuing of financial statements as required.
- Monitor bank accounts and coordinate cash sweeps to minimize bank interest charges and penalties
- Prepare weekly payment forecast based on agreed payment plans and business requests
- Ensure bank obligations are paid OTIF (LC’s, Bills of Exchange, Stock loans, Commercial loans, Asset finance, IPF)
- Assist in production of cash flow reports, annual budget, and forecasts.
- Calculate variances from the budget and report significant issues to management and provide for a system of management cost reports.
- Coordinate interim and annual audits
- Understand and adhere to financial regulations and legislation.
- Markets and category size evaluation, projections and monitoring performance against plan.
- Provide financial input for commercial contracts (e.g. leasing, commissions, exclusivity).
- Prepare Customer & account managers Profit & Loss analysis on Periodic basis to manage customers & account managers’ productivity.
- Value chain cost analysis including transport to customer on Periodic basis
- Prepare pricing structures in liaison with Head of sales including the custody of signed pricing documents.
- Evaluate profitability of products and recommend corrective action to improve returns.
- Ensure appropriate and adequate Insurance cover both general and medical. Ensure timely renewal and payment of premiums (IPF)
- Prepare cost-benefit analysis on any sales and marketing activity and promotions to gauge return on investments.
- Periodical evaluation of customers trading terms to ensure no exposure or constraint business operations.
- Create forecasts of future business conditions using multiple scenarios.
- Act as finance liaison officer to the sales and marketing team on pricing queries and computations.
- Gather ad-hoc information relevant to development of pricing structures.
- Perform variance analysis between actual, forecasts and budgets (volume, price & mix)
- Key account participation internally and externally (at Customer site)
- Participate in volume, net sales revenue and selling expenses generation for LE & AOP
- Prepare sales reports for inclusion in management reports and Board packs
- Represent finance at demand planning meetings during the S & OP process.
Skills & Qualifications;
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance.
- Post Graduate qualification will be an added advantage
- CPA K
- Knowledge and use of ERP
- FMCG or B2B industry experience is an added advantage
- Minimum of 5 years experience finance and accounting experience including coordinating audit activities and managing reporting, budget development and analysis, accounts payable and receivable, general ledger and payroll
- Proficient in spreadsheets, databases, MS Office and financial software applications
- Excellent time management skills, with the ability to perform multiple tasks and meet critical deadlines while maintaining accuracy and quality.
- Proven ability to make complex and time-sensitive decisions in the best interests of the organization.
- High level of integrity
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Financial Accountant/ Market Finance) to hr@eapi.co.ke on or before Friday 22nd October 2020.