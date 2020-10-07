Pets Paradise is a Pet Grooming and Pet Boarding Company based in Karen.

We are a band of pet lovers dedicated to providing your pet with a safe, fun and caring environment in your absence.

We believe in a personalized approach to pet care ensuring your peace-of-mind knowing your pet is safe, happy and loved. We are a Christian based organization and we follow Christian values.

Our 3 main values are:

Pets – The care of pets is our primary concern and our purpose.

Human/Pet Bond – We are here because we recognize the many benefits derived from our relationship with the pets under our care. We will celebrate these benefits amongst our pet owners and ourselves

Knowledge and Skills – Ultimately, it is the knowledge and skill we develop that will enable us to service our pet owners and pets successfully, efficiently and with pride. We strive for the highest level of knowledge and skill.

Position: Accountant

Location: Nairobi, Karen

Responsibilities

Provide financial reports and interpret financial information to BoD and to managerial staff while recommending further courses of action. Liaise with auditors to ensure appropriate monitoring of company finances is maintained.

Maintain the financial health of the organization. Advise on investment activities and provide strategies and policies that the company should take. Policies on reserves, ratios and expansion.

Oversee operations of the finance department, set goals and objectives, and design a framework for these to be met.

Perform Daily accounting operations including posting entries: Cash and Bank Reconciliations, manage receivables and payables, make statutory payments, perform stock count and prepare annual budgets

Correspond with various other departments, discussing company plans and agreeing on future paths to be taken.

Develop, plan and assist implement HR strategies and initiatives aligned with the overall business strategy. Manage the recruitment and selection process. Develop and monitor financial overall HR strategies, systems, tactics and procedures across the organization

Minimum Requirements

2 years’ experience as an Accountant

A Bachelor’s degree/diploma or professional qualifications

Flexibility in terms of working hours

Must be willing to lead Bible devotions once a week

Must demonstrate a willingness to work with dogs

How to Apply:

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accountant) to info@petsparadise.co.ke by COB 5pm, Friday 9th October 2020.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted