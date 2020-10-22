Thursday, 22 October 2020 – Ababu Namwamba’s ex-wife Prisca Mwaro has admired a photo of Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachel.

Ruto and his wife turned up for the recent Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kisii looking like a match made in heaven and Ababu’s ex-wife had nothing but love for Mama Rachel and the second in command.

The Deputy President was rocking a sharp suit while his wife was dressed in a sparkling dress and some classy heels.

Ababu’s former wife took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of Ruto and his wife walking on the red carpet with a simple caption, “Inspiration, El Presidente,”

Prisca and Ababu used to serve Kenyans couple goals when they were the hottest couple in town.

They had an ugly divorce after she found out that her husband was sleeping with his blood relatives and city slay queens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST