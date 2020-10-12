Monday, October 12, 2020 – A middle-aged woman, who shared a selfie with Deputy President William Ruto on Facebook, is nursing serious injuries after she was beaten to a pulp by goons believed to be hard-core criminals.

The woman identified as Rodah Ingashani, a resident of Mathare, Nairobi, was rushed to Huruma Nursing Home in Nairobi after the incident.

Narrating the ordeal to detectives at Pangani Police Station, Ingashani said it is her son who shared the selfie on Facebook and the attackers falsely hoped that she had left Ruto’s home with a lot of money.

Three hooded attackers, all in heavy jackets and wearing masks, raided her house where they shot her son, robbed the family of Sh18,000 and electronic gadgets and phones valued at Sh85,000.

Her son is also recuperating at a Nairobi hospital after he suffered serious gunshots wounds.

“I heard a sound but never imagined it was a gunshot. I woke up only to be confronted by a hooded man next to our bed. I then heard a voice from the living room warning us not to raise any alarm,” she said.

Ingashani works at the office of the Mlango Kubwa MCA and says she had escorted six people from the Ward to the DP Ruto’s residence.

