Monday, October 12, 2020 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has lashed at Mt Kenya leaders who visited ODM party leader Raila Odinga at his rural home in Bondo, Siaya County, over the weekend.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday morning, Gachagua said all the leaders who visited Raila’s home were fake and they didn’t have the qualities of a Kikuyu community elder.

Gachagua argued that real Kikuyu elders have a special way of conducting themselves respectfully and do not queue for food or even take sodas like it was done by those who trooped to Raila’s rural home.

The MP, who is allied to Tanga Tanga, a movement associated with Deputy President William Ruto, said the ODM leader’s guests were political brokers who were only driving their own interests.

“If you wanted to know they were not elders, Kikuyu elders do not queue food, they do not take soda and bread, they only take meat, and they don’t even take it with ugali or mukimo. They are served while seated and the meat is made in a certain way,” he said.

He concluded by saying the majority of leaders who went to Bondo were young people who were far away from being ordained as community elders.

