Friday, 09 October 2020 – Kenyans were shocked recently after former NTV reporter, Lolani Kalu, came out of the blues looking ashy.

Kalu sought financial help from Kenyans after revealing that he is struggling with life in the village, looking after his sick mother.

The celebrated Swahili journalist has disclosed where the rain started beating him.

Speaking during an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Jappani, Lolani Kalu revealed that he was duped his savings by a close friend who is a contractor.

He had given his friend money to build for him a house along Kangundo road, where he was planning to settle with his wife and four kids.

However, the friend that he had trusted duped him the money and left his house without completing it.

At the time, Kalu was busy looking after his sick father who died last year.

The contractor took advantage of his unfortunate situation to squander the money and vanished.

“When I retired three years ago, I did so in good faith. After retirement, I looked for a place to live with my family. During that time my dad got ill for a year, so I was in between taking care of my dad’s health and building my house. I was confused at the time.

I found a contractor who was also my friend, he duped me and ran away when the house was halfway.

He took advantage of the fact that I was busy doing other things/projects so I rarely went to check.

As a friend, I trusted him enough to wait till he completed the house. The house never got completed up to date” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.