Mandera County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill vacant positions in Mandera County Government as per the constitution of Kenya 2010 under Articles 176 and County Government Act No 17 of 2012.

SUPPORT STAFF / LINE SUPERVISORS – J/G “C” EIGHT (8) POSTS

Terms of Service -Temporary.

Vacancy No. MCPSB/WATER/09/2020/10

Responsibilities

Ensure all offices are opened and locked up securely after cleaning for the day;

Schedule and allocate work to staff in the cleaning section at office premises on a daily basis to ensure clean and hygienic work environment always;

Maintain inventory of cleaning materials and trigger re-order when necessary;

Collate information and alert management of any pertinent issue regarding staff and the cleaning section;

Prepare required cleaning section reports and submit them in a timely manner;

Qualifications

For appointment to this Position, a Candidate must-

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Holder of K.C.P.E or equivalent from a recognized institution is an added advantage

Prior engagement in similar hands-on field relevant to the position for at least three (3) years

Physically fit for the position

Interpersonal and Organisational skills

Ability to work under pressure

Meet the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya

How to Apply

Interested applicant should fill in Mandera County employment application form and attach copies of Certificates, Testimonials and Identity card. The Form can be downloaded from Mandera County Website www.mandera.go.ke or obtained from Mandera County Public Service Board office.

No online application will be accepted. Mandera County Public Service Board is an equal opportunity employer and corruption free entity.

Incomplete application form will not be accepted and giving false information in the application form will lead to automatic disqualification. The Board will not accept any other form of application except Mandera County Government employments application form.

Applications should reach the County Public Service Board on or before 7th October, 2020 at 4.00pm to the office of the County Public Service Board at Mandera Vocational Training Centre.

Application should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the position applied for and vacancy number and;

Addressed to:

The Secretary,

Mandera County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 356-70300, Mandera