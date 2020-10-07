Abt Associates, a major American business and government research, technical assistance, and consulting company, manages the USAID-funded Vector Control Task Order 1. Task Order 1 will support the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) and USAID to plan and implement an integrated vector control approach with the overall goal of reducing the burden of malaria.
Abt has implemented indoor residual spraying (IRS) for PMI since 2011, delivering high-quality IRS programs and gathering the most comprehensive vector control entomological data in the world.
Under this contract, Abt will implement entomological monitoring to guide programs focused on insecticide-treated mosquito nets and IRS and continue to assist PMI in reducing the burden of malaria through IRS and capacity building in 24 African countries where malaria is endemic.
Abt also will continue to support PMI in IRS monitoring and evaluation, as well as environmental compliance.
The PMI VectorLink Kenya Project is led by Abt Associates, an international development organization composed of dedicated professionals who provide technical assistance, research, analysis, and practical training services in more than 128 countries.
The PMI VectorLink Kenya Project seeks candidates to assist in implementing in six sub counties (Rongo, Awendo, Uriri, Suna East, Suna West and Nyatike) in Migori and Eight Sub- counties (Rangwe, Homa Bay Township, Ndhiwa, Suba North, Rachuonyo North, Rachuonyo East, Rachuonyo South and Suba South) in Homa Bay county Kenya in the following temporary positions:
Position: Storekeeper
Supervisor: Warehouse Manager
Location: Migori County, Kenya
No. Required: 72 (30 Migori and 42 Homa Bay)
Overall Purpose: To oversee the management, receipt, delivery, and inventory control of items for the Operation Site store.
Migori County Site Stores
Sub County: Nyatike
Operations Site
- Macalder Sub County Hosp
- Nyandago Koweru Dispensary
- Wath Onger Health Cenre
- Agenga Dispensary
- Muhuru Health Centre
- Sori Karungu Health Cenre
- Alendo Chief’s Camp
Sub County: Suna West
Operations Site
- Suna Ragana Dispensary
- Bondo Dispensary
- Arombe Dispensary
- Nyamaraga Sub County Hosp
- Arombe Chemical Store
Sub County: Suna East
Operations Site
- Migori County Referral Hosp
- Anjego Dispensary
- Suna Rabuor Health Centre
- Osingo Dispensary
Sub County: Uriri
Operations Site
- Uriri Sub County Hosp
- Othoro Sub County Hosp
- Oyani Health Centre
- Bware Health Centre
- Lela Dispensary
Sub County: Awendo
Operations Site
- Awendo Sub County Hosp
- Dede Dispensary
- Mariwa Health Cenre
- Rabondo Dispensary
Sub County: Rongo
Operations Site
- Rongo Sub County Hosp
- Kochola Dispensary
- Minyenya Dispensary
- Ongo Health Centre
- Kochola Chemical Store
Homa Bay County Site Stores
Sub County: Suba North
Operations Site
- Kitare H/C
- Ogongo SCH
- Mbita SCH
- Tom Mboya Sub County Hospital
- Ogongo SCH Chemical store
Sub County: Suba South
Operations Site
- Suba Sub District Hospital
- Nyamrisa Health Center
- Nyandiwa H/C
- Nyatoto Health Center,
- Magunga Health Center
Sub County: Rachuonyo South
Operations Site
- Sino Health Center
- Koywech Dispensary
- Rachuonyo District Hospital
- Nyang’iela Sub District Hospital
- Ombek Health Center
Sub County: Rachuonyo East
Operations Site
- Kakelo (Ober) Chief’s
- Othoro SCH
- Kabondo SCH,
- Ringa Chief’s camp
Sub County: Homa Bay Township
Operations Site
- Nyalkinyi Health Center
- County HQ
- Marindi,
- Pala masogo
Sub County: Rachuonyo North
Operations Site
- Okiki Amayo H/C
- Kendu bay Sub-county Hospital
- Wagwe Dispensary
- Miriu Dispensary
- Omboga Dispensary
- Homa Hills
Sub County: Rangwe
Operations Site
- Nyagoro Health Center
- Rangwe Sub- county hospital
- Rariw Dispensary
- Ndiru Health centre
Sub County: Ndhiwa
Operations Site
- Malela HC
- Omboo Kachieng Dispensary
- Magina HC
- Pala Dispensary
- Got Kojowi Health
- Ndhiwa Sub County
- Nguku Dispensary
- Okok Dispensary
Specific Responsibilities
- To oversee daily operations of store and maintain inventory system at proper levels.
- To ensure proper storage and identification of all items in the store.
- Ensure all insecticides units are serialized as required before issuance.
- To inspect commodities received in the Operations store to verify quality and quantity of items delivered.
- To keep track of receipts, records and withdrawals of all IRS related commodities in the Operation store.
- Follow up on supply requests from Warehouse and liaise with the Warehouse Manager to monitor progress.
- Coordinate with the security guard on tracking movement of persons in the stores.
- Ensure proper material and equipment storage to avoid damages and ensure rotation of short shelf life items.
- Ensure proper storage and accountability of IRS wastes prior to collection.
- Ensures that all mobilization data forms are filed in the relevant file when the SC is out in the field.
- Ensures there is maximum adherence to the COVID 19 mitigation measures by all personnel at the operations site.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Diploma in purchasing and supplies Management or Diploma relevant field.
- At least 6 months experience working as a stores assistant desired.
- A certificate of good conduct may be required.
Knowledge Skills and Abilities:
- Good communication skills including spoken and written English and Kiswahili, local languages are an added advantage.
- Additional professional training in procurement and logistics management preferred
- Membership of a recognized Professional Body i.e. either CIPS – UK or KISM would be an added advantage.
- Knowledge of USAID procurement policies and regulations a plus.
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office and procurement software;
- Ability to build effective relationships with all clients, peers, and stakeholders
- Culturally astute, respectful and tolerant
- Strong organizational and interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team-oriented setting;
Desirable
- Ability to work with minimal supervision
- Willingness to work for 6 days in a week (Monday to Saturday).
- Strong organizational and interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team-oriented setting
NB:
- All positions that involves a worker coming in contact or close contact with wet insecticides on daily basis will require a medical examination including general body examination and pregnancy tests. Those with certain medical conditions like chest problems, asthmatic, expectant etc. may be excluded or considered for other relevant roles they qualify for.
- These positions will be on a short term contract, not more than 2 months and/or on need basis and those who participated in previous campaigns will have an added advantage. Women are highly encouraged to apply for all roles.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are encouraged to send a cover letter and updated CV to KenyaJobs@abtassoc.com with the title of the position being applied for in the e-mail subject line specifying the work location preferred i.e. county and ward e.g. ‘Store keeper-Migori county – North Kamagambo’ by COB, October 30th, 2020.
Equal Opportunity Employer: As an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, Abt Associates is committed to fostering a diverse, multicultural work environment where our employees respect one another and share a commitment to our firm’s values, mission, and strategies. Abt Associates Inc. provides equal employment to all participants and employees without regard to age, race, color, sex, creed, citizenship status, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, marital status, or veteran status.