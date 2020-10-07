Abt Associates, a major American business and government research, technical assistance, and consulting company, manages the USAID-funded Vector Control Task Order 1. Task Order 1 will support the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) and USAID to plan and implement an integrated vector control approach with the overall goal of reducing the burden of malaria.

Abt has implemented indoor residual spraying (IRS) for PMI since 2011, delivering high-quality IRS programs and gathering the most comprehensive vector control entomological data in the world.

Under this contract, Abt will implement entomological monitoring to guide programs focused on insecticide-treated mosquito nets and IRS and continue to assist PMI in reducing the burden of malaria through IRS and capacity building in 24 African countries where malaria is endemic.

Abt also will continue to support PMI in IRS monitoring and evaluation, as well as environmental compliance.

The PMI VectorLink Kenya Project is led by Abt Associates, an international development organization composed of dedicated professionals who provide technical assistance, research, analysis, and practical training services in more than 128 countries.

The PMI VectorLink Kenya Project seeks candidates to assist in implementing in six sub counties (Rongo, Awendo, Uriri, Suna East, Suna West and Nyatike) in Migori and Eight Sub- counties (Rangwe, Homa Bay Township, Ndhiwa, Suba North, Rachuonyo North, Rachuonyo East, Rachuonyo South and Suba South) in Homa Bay county Kenya in the following temporary positions:

Position: Storekeeper

Supervisor: Warehouse Manager

Location: Migori County, Kenya

No. Required: 72 (30 Migori and 42 Homa Bay)

Overall Purpose: To oversee the management, receipt, delivery, and inventory control of items for the Operation Site store.

Migori County Site Stores

Sub County: Nyatike

Operations Site

Macalder Sub County Hosp Nyandago Koweru Dispensary Wath Onger Health Cenre Agenga Dispensary Muhuru Health Centre Sori Karungu Health Cenre Alendo Chief’s Camp

Sub County: Suna West

Operations Site

Suna Ragana Dispensary Bondo Dispensary Arombe Dispensary Nyamaraga Sub County Hosp Arombe Chemical Store

Sub County: Suna East

Operations Site

Migori County Referral Hosp Anjego Dispensary Suna Rabuor Health Centre Osingo Dispensary

Sub County: Uriri

Operations Site

Uriri Sub County Hosp Othoro Sub County Hosp Oyani Health Centre Bware Health Centre Lela Dispensary

Sub County: Awendo

Operations Site

Awendo Sub County Hosp Dede Dispensary Mariwa Health Cenre Rabondo Dispensary

Sub County: Rongo

Operations Site

Rongo Sub County Hosp Kochola Dispensary Minyenya Dispensary Ongo Health Centre Kochola Chemical Store

Homa Bay County Site Stores

Sub County: Suba North

Operations Site

Kitare H/C Ogongo SCH Mbita SCH Tom Mboya Sub County Hospital Ogongo SCH Chemical store

Sub County: Suba South

Operations Site

Suba Sub District Hospital Nyamrisa Health Center Nyandiwa H/C Nyatoto Health Center, Magunga Health Center

Sub County: Rachuonyo South

Operations Site

Sino Health Center Koywech Dispensary Rachuonyo District Hospital Nyang’iela Sub District Hospital Ombek Health Center Rachuonyo District Hospital

Sub County: Rachuonyo East

Operations Site

Kakelo (Ober) Chief’s Othoro SCH Kabondo SCH, Ringa Chief’s camp

Sub County: Homa Bay Township

Operations Site

Nyalkinyi Health Center County HQ Marindi, Pala masogo

Sub County: Rachuonyo North

Operations Site

Okiki Amayo H/C Kendu bay Sub-county Hospital Wagwe Dispensary Miriu Dispensary Omboga Dispensary Homa Hills

Sub County: Rangwe

Operations Site

Nyagoro Health Center Rangwe Sub- county hospital Rariw Dispensary Ndiru Health centre

Sub County: Ndhiwa

Operations Site

Malela HC Omboo Kachieng Dispensary Magina HC Pala Dispensary Got Kojowi Health Ndhiwa Sub County Nguku Dispensary Okok Dispensary

Specific Responsibilities

To oversee daily operations of store and maintain inventory system at proper levels.

To ensure proper storage and identification of all items in the store.

Ensure all insecticides units are serialized as required before issuance.

To inspect commodities received in the Operations store to verify quality and quantity of items delivered.

To keep track of receipts, records and withdrawals of all IRS related commodities in the Operation store.

Follow up on supply requests from Warehouse and liaise with the Warehouse Manager to monitor progress.

Coordinate with the security guard on tracking movement of persons in the stores.

Ensure proper material and equipment storage to avoid damages and ensure rotation of short shelf life items.

Ensure proper storage and accountability of IRS wastes prior to collection.

Ensures that all mobilization data forms are filed in the relevant file when the SC is out in the field.

Ensures there is maximum adherence to the COVID 19 mitigation measures by all personnel at the operations site.

Qualifications and Experience:

Diploma in purchasing and supplies Management or Diploma relevant field.

At least 6 months experience working as a stores assistant desired.

A certificate of good conduct may be required.

Knowledge Skills and Abilities:

Good communication skills including spoken and written English and Kiswahili, local languages are an added advantage.

Additional professional training in procurement and logistics management preferred

Membership of a recognized Professional Body i.e. either CIPS – UK or KISM would be an added advantage.

Knowledge of USAID procurement policies and regulations a plus.

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office and procurement software;

Ability to build effective relationships with all clients, peers, and stakeholders

Culturally astute, respectful and tolerant

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team-oriented setting;

Desirable

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Willingness to work for 6 days in a week (Monday to Saturday).

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team-oriented setting

NB:

All positions that involves a worker coming in contact or close contact with wet insecticides on daily basis will require a medical examination including general body examination and pregnancy tests. Those with certain medical conditions like chest problems, asthmatic, expectant etc. may be excluded or considered for other relevant roles they qualify for.

These positions will be on a short term contract, not more than 2 months and/or on need basis and those who participated in previous campaigns will have an added advantage. Women are highly encouraged to apply for all roles.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to send a cover letter and updated CV to KenyaJobs@abtassoc.com with the title of the position being applied for in the e-mail subject line specifying the work location preferred i.e. county and ward e.g. ‘Store keeper-Migori county – North Kamagambo’ by COB, October 30th, 2020.

Equal Opportunity Employer: As an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, Abt Associates is committed to fostering a diverse, multicultural work environment where our employees respect one another and share a commitment to our firm’s values, mission, and strategies. Abt Associates Inc. provides equal employment to all participants and employees without regard to age, race, color, sex, creed, citizenship status, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, marital status, or veteran status.