Title: Records Management Officer III J/G ‘H’ (7 Posts)

CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/54/09/20

Terms of service: Permanent

Salary Scale: 25,470 – 33,950 p.m.

Other Allowances are as issued by Salaries and Remuneration Commission

Responsibilities:

An officer at this level may be deployed in a Ministry/ Department headquarters, provincial or District Office to head a small registry. The officer will work under supervision of a more senior officer. Specific duties and responsibilities will include receiving, sorting, opening, filing, minuting and distribution of mails; dispatching of mails and guiding on files disposal.

Qualifications:

Kenya certificate of secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution and

A Diploma in Records/ Information Management or Equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

How to apply

For candidates to meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, all applicants must obtain the following:

Tax compliance certificate from KRA

Clearance certificate from HELB

Clearance certificate from Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC)

Certificate of good conduct (DCC)

Credit Reference Bureau clearance

Interested candidates who meet the set criteria MUST use the Application for Employment Form (KCPSB 001) and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates and testimonials. The form can either be;

Obtained from the Kilifi County Public Service Board Offices OR

Downloaded from the Kilifi County website Applicants can choose to;

Deliver the form to the Office of the Secretary; County Public Service Board at the Kilifi Complex Centre, Tuskys Building 2 nd Floor

Floor Address it to;-

THE SECRETARY, COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD KILIFI COUNTY GOVERNMENT

P.O BOX 491-80108 KILIFI

All applications in hard copy stating the post applied for should be received not later than 5.00pm on 21st day of October, 2020.

Kilifi County is an equal opportunity employer hence encourages women and physically challenged persons to apply.

PLEASE NOTE: