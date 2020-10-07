Title: Clerical Officer II, J/G ‘F’ (7 Posts)

CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/52/09/20

Terms of service: Permanent

Salary Scale: 16,890 – 20,800 p.m.

Other Allowances are as issued by Salaries and Remuneration Commission

Responsibilities:

This is the entry and training grade for the Clerical Cadre. Work at this level will be carried out under close supervision and guidance of a more senior officer and will be subject to regular checks and verification. Officers at this level will be deployed in the HRM Unit, general registry, supplies, accounts office or general office services. Specific duties will include compiling statistical records; sorting, filing and dispatching letters; maintaining an efficient filing system; processing appointments, promotions, discipline, transfers and other related duties in human resource management; computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information; preparing payment vouchers; compiling data and drafting simple letters.

Qualifications:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C Plain or its approved equivalent; and

Proficiency in computer applications

How to apply

For candidates to meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, all applicants must obtain the following:

Tax compliance certificate from KRA

Clearance certificate from HELB

Clearance certificate from Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC)

Certificate of good conduct (DCC)

Credit Reference Bureau clearance

Interested candidates who meet the set criteria MUST use the Application for Employment Form (KCPSB 001) and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates and testimonials. The form can either be;

Obtained from the Kilifi County Public Service Board Offices OR

Downloaded from the Kilifi County website Applicants can choose to;

Deliver the form to the Office of the Secretary; County Public Service Board at the Kilifi Complex Centre, Tuskys Building 2 nd Floor

Floor Address it to;-

THE SECRETARY, COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD KILIFI COUNTY GOVERNMENT

P.O BOX 491-80108 KILIFI

All applications in hard copy stating the post applied for should be received not later than 5.00pm on 21st day of October, 2020.

Kilifi County is an equal opportunity employer hence encourages women and physically challenged persons to apply.

PLEASE NOTE: