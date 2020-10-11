Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS)

Engagement of 5,000 Community Scouts under the National Government Post COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Program

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is a State Corporation whose responsibility is to manage and conserve wildlife in Kenya.

The Service seeks to engage 5,500 Community Scouts drawn from communities within wildlife areas to assist in wildlife conservation efforts as part of the National Government post COVID-19 economic stimulus program announced vide the Seventh Presidential Address on the coronavirus pandemic on 23rd May, 2020.

Duties & Responsibilities

i) Early warning for resolution of human-wildlife-conflict

ii) Community awareness creation about wildlife

iii) Liaise with the officer in charge for intervention in human-wildlife conflict

iv) Maintenance of game proof barriers

v) Monitoring and reporting of wildlife movement within the area/community

vi) Reporting incidence of wildlife in distress

vii) Carry out conservation outreach including wildlife behavior, values, movements, etc.

viii) Carry out invasive species management and control

ix) Assist in fire management, national park clean-ups and beach management

x) Maintenance of bandas, guest houses, nature trails, signages and roads

Job Requirements

i) One must hail from the county in which they apply for engagement

ii) Holders of KCPE and above

iii) Must be 18 – 35 years old

iv) Understanding of the local environment, languages and culture of the people

v) Relevant training, skills and competency will be an added advantage

vi) Basic knowledge in wildlife matters will be an added advantage

Terms of Engagement

The engagement shall be on a short-term contract of six (6) months, renewable once for another six (6) months subject to satisfactory performance.

Application Guidelines

Interested and qualified individuals should adhere to the following guidelines: –

i) Collect application forms from the nearest KWS Park/Station or download the same from KWS website: www.kws.go.ke

ii) Fill the forms and attach copies of national ID card, academic certificates and any other relevant testimonials

iii) Return the duly filled forms to the nearest KWS office not later than Thursday 22nd October, 2020 and await communication on short-listed applicants. This information can also be obtained from the KWS website: www.kws.go.ke

KWS further wishes to state as follows: –

i) The entire exercise will be conducted by KWS officers transparently in all counties FREE OF CHARGE

ii) The application forms to be collected from KWS offices are also free of charge

iii) Any person who presents fake/falsified identity cards, certificate or caught engaging in any corrupt activity shall be dealt with as per the law

iv) KWS shall not be responsible for any engagement conducted outside guidelines stated here-in

v) Short-listing of applicants will be conducted after the closing date and the short-listed candidates will be notified of the interview dates and venues

vi) Application forms that do not meet the set requirements or not properly filled will not be considered

vii) Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification

viii) Only short-listed candidates shall be contacted

ix) This exercise is strictly for engagement of community scouts and should not be confused with ranger recruitment.

KWS is an equal opportunity organization and is committed to implementing affirmative action. In this regard, youth, women, people living with disabilities and those from marginalized groups with requisite requirements are encouraged to apply.

Director General

Kenya Wildlife Service

P.O. Box 40241 -00100

Nairobi