Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS)
Engagement of 5,000 Community Scouts under the National Government Post COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Program
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is a State Corporation whose responsibility is to manage and conserve wildlife in Kenya.
The Service seeks to engage 5,500 Community Scouts drawn from communities within wildlife areas to assist in wildlife conservation efforts as part of the National Government post COVID-19 economic stimulus program announced vide the Seventh Presidential Address on the coronavirus pandemic on 23rd May, 2020.
Duties & Responsibilities
i) Early warning for resolution of human-wildlife-conflict
ii) Community awareness creation about wildlife
iii) Liaise with the officer in charge for intervention in human-wildlife conflict
iv) Maintenance of game proof barriers
v) Monitoring and reporting of wildlife movement within the area/community
vi) Reporting incidence of wildlife in distress
vii) Carry out conservation outreach including wildlife behavior, values, movements, etc.
viii) Carry out invasive species management and control
ix) Assist in fire management, national park clean-ups and beach management
x) Maintenance of bandas, guest houses, nature trails, signages and roads
Job Requirements
i) One must hail from the county in which they apply for engagement
ii) Holders of KCPE and above
iii) Must be 18 – 35 years old
iv) Understanding of the local environment, languages and culture of the people
v) Relevant training, skills and competency will be an added advantage
vi) Basic knowledge in wildlife matters will be an added advantage
Terms of Engagement
The engagement shall be on a short-term contract of six (6) months, renewable once for another six (6) months subject to satisfactory performance.
Application Guidelines
Interested and qualified individuals should adhere to the following guidelines: –
i) Collect application forms from the nearest KWS Park/Station or download the same from KWS website: www.kws.go.ke
ii) Fill the forms and attach copies of national ID card, academic certificates and any other relevant testimonials
iii) Return the duly filled forms to the nearest KWS office not later than Thursday 22nd October, 2020 and await communication on short-listed applicants. This information can also be obtained from the KWS website: www.kws.go.ke
KWS further wishes to state as follows: –
i) The entire exercise will be conducted by KWS officers transparently in all counties FREE OF CHARGE
ii) The application forms to be collected from KWS offices are also free of charge
iii) Any person who presents fake/falsified identity cards, certificate or caught engaging in any corrupt activity shall be dealt with as per the law
iv) KWS shall not be responsible for any engagement conducted outside guidelines stated here-in
v) Short-listing of applicants will be conducted after the closing date and the short-listed candidates will be notified of the interview dates and venues
vi) Application forms that do not meet the set requirements or not properly filled will not be considered
vii) Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification
viii) Only short-listed candidates shall be contacted
ix) This exercise is strictly for engagement of community scouts and should not be confused with ranger recruitment.
KWS is an equal opportunity organization and is committed to implementing affirmative action. In this regard, youth, women, people living with disabilities and those from marginalized groups with requisite requirements are encouraged to apply.
Director General
Kenya Wildlife Service
P.O. Box 40241 -00100
Nairobi