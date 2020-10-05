Job Reference Number : V/No. 15 /2020,

Number of Positions : Five (5),

Terms of Service : Pensionable,

Gross Salary Scale : Kshs. 104,300 – 131,100 p.m.

Job Purpose:

The job holder will provide independent, objective assurance and consulting audit services designed to add value and improve organizational operations and effectiveness

Reporting Responsibility

The Job holder is responsible to the Senior Internal Auditor

Area of Deployment:

Directorate of Audit and Risk Management

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Collecting and analyzing audit evidence;

Review internal control systems in operation and report on any weakness;

Preparing audit reports;

Verifying the existence of assets administered by the Judiciary;

Undertaking special audit investigations and;

Prepare and maintain audit working papers.

Job Requirements: Academic and Professional Qualifications:

For appointment to this position, the applicant must have: –

A Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting/Finance) or Business Administration or any other recognized equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Professional Certification as a Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (CPA K) or Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) or Certified Information Systems Auditor (C.I.S.A) or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Membership to relevant professional body with Good Standing;

A Management Course or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in Computer Application; and

Meets the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Work Experience:

Minimum three (3) years relevant work experience;

At least three (1) years at Supervisory Management level;

Core Job Competencies:

Good Interpersonal and Communication skills;

Supervisory and Problem-solving skills;

Confidentiality and High Integrity;

Hands-on and Results Oriented;

Ability to work under pressure; and

Merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by: –

Filling an Online Application Employment Form available at the Judiciary jobs portal: jobs.judiciary.go.ke. Applicants should upload soft copies of the following documents to the online application: –

(a) Copy of National Identity Card;

(b) A detailed and updated curriculum vitae to include information on past, present employment or engagement with names of three (3) referees;

(c) Certified copies of academic & professional certificates and any other relevant testimonials;

(d) Applicant’s recent coloured passport size photographs (2 No.).

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit valid clearance certificates from the following bodies during the interview: –

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Directorate of Criminal Investigation

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

A recognized Credit Reference Bureau; and

Recommendation from relevant professional body, as the case may be, as being in Good Standing.

Applicants MUST take note that it is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the job application and the same will be verified by relevant bodies.

The application must reach the Commission NOT LATER THAN 28TH October, 2020 AT 5.00PM

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Judicial Service Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates