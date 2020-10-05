LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that utilizes research to inform policy reform advocacy and strengthen HIV service delivery. We optimize our impact on the HIV/AIDS response by building capacity of partners and pay special attention to vulnerable groups and populations with special needs. Our focus is on the scale-up of quality-assured HIV counseling, testing and care services.

We are looking for a dynamic Kenyan, well qualified and motivated individuals to fill the following positions;

POSITION: PROGRAM ASSISTANT/SITE-IN-CHARGE (5 POSITIONS)

REPORTING TO: SENIOR PROGRAMME OFFICER

LOCATION: NAIROBI/KIAMBU

Job Purpose

To provide overall leadership and coordinate the day-to-day operations of the DREAMS program at the implementation site. S/He should ensure that LVCT Health interests and programmes are represented in local and sub-county stakeholders’ meetings.

 Responsibilities

  • Coordinate the enrolment of AGYW into the program and implementation of the program
  • Coordinate service provision to ensure that the enrolled AGYW receive the primary
  • Plan, coordinate and support provision of the DREAMS layered package of services segregated by age.
  • Ensure all AGYW who are HIV positive are linked to care and
  • Facilitate initiation and retention of AGYW PrEP to eligible AGYW in accordance with the national guidelines.
  • Facilitate formation of the Community Advisory Board (CAB) and convene quarterly meetings or when need
  • Development of weekly and monthly work plan to facilitate execution of DREAMS
  • Develop monthly site budgets in line with the work plan and intervention
  • Facilitate and ensure timely liquidations of cash disbursements and cash
  • Coordinate the filling, checking and timely submission of pay forms and other site financial obligations to
  • Provide leadership in the management of all the organizational resources allocated in the
  • Collate and prepare monthly progress reports, share with supervisor and Monitoring & Evaluation Officer for
  • Prepare and submit relevant sub county and external report to appropriate
  • Provide support in collation, analysis and utilization of data for decision
  • Provide routine support
  • Take lead in coordinating and implementation of continuous quality improvement
  • Ensure documentation and sharing of program success
  • Coordinate and supervise timely and accurate data collection and updating into the DREAMS data base. This includes data clean up and validation
  • Ensure that service providers have all round knowledge and skills to deliver the intervention by building their capacity through mentorship, on job training and delegation of
  • Take leadership in AGYW engagement
  • Facilitate identification and engagement public private partnerships and
  • Develop an abstracts, posters and conference
  • Ensure documentation and sharing of program success stories
  • Participate in sub county meetings and activities that are in line with the programs goals, working in liaison with your
  • Communicate the organizations strategic directions, vision, value and policies to site staff on an ongoing

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Community Development/Humanities and Social Sciences
  • 4 years’ experience in managing large cohorts of AGYW preferably in DREAMS or OVC setting
  • Ability to provide mentorship and develop team
  • Excellent report writing, communication and interpersonal skills
  • Good Computer usage

How to Apply

Further details can be obtained from our website: www.lvcthealth.org

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with contacts of three referees, Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org clearly indicating the position applied for and reference number. Applications should reach us NOT later than October 15, 2020, male candidates are encouraged to apply.

Note: Only short listed applicants will be contacted.

 LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer.

