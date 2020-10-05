LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that utilizes research to inform policy reform advocacy and strengthen HIV service delivery. We optimize our impact on the HIV/AIDS response by building capacity of partners and pay special attention to vulnerable groups and populations with special needs. Our focus is on the scale-up of quality-assured HIV counseling, testing and care services.

We are looking for a dynamic Kenyan, well qualified and motivated individuals to fill the following positions;

POSITION: PROGRAM ASSISTANT/SITE-IN-CHARGE (5 POSITIONS)

REPORTING TO: SENIOR PROGRAMME OFFICER

LOCATION: NAIROBI/KIAMBU

Job Purpose

To provide overall leadership and coordinate the day-to-day operations of the DREAMS program at the implementation site. S/He should ensure that LVCT Health interests and programmes are represented in local and sub-county stakeholders’ meetings.

Responsibilities

Coordinate the enrolment of AGYW into the program and implementation of the program

Coordinate service provision to ensure that the enrolled AGYW receive the primary

Plan, coordinate and support provision of the DREAMS layered package of services segregated by age.

Ensure all AGYW who are HIV positive are linked to care and

Facilitate initiation and retention of AGYW PrEP to eligible AGYW in accordance with the national guidelines.

Facilitate formation of the Community Advisory Board (CAB) and convene quarterly meetings or when need

Development of weekly and monthly work plan to facilitate execution of DREAMS

Develop monthly site budgets in line with the work plan and intervention

Facilitate and ensure timely liquidations of cash disbursements and cash

Coordinate the filling, checking and timely submission of pay forms and other site financial obligations to

Provide leadership in the management of all the organizational resources allocated in the

Collate and prepare monthly progress reports, share with supervisor and Monitoring & Evaluation Officer for

Prepare and submit relevant sub county and external report to appropriate

Provide support in collation, analysis and utilization of data for decision

Provide routine support

Take lead in coordinating and implementation of continuous quality improvement

Ensure documentation and sharing of program success

Coordinate and supervise timely and accurate data collection and updating into the DREAMS data base. This includes data clean up and validation

Ensure that service providers have all round knowledge and skills to deliver the intervention by building their capacity through mentorship, on job training and delegation of

Take leadership in AGYW engagement

Facilitate identification and engagement public private partnerships and

Develop an abstracts, posters and conference

Ensure documentation and sharing of program success stories

Participate in sub county meetings and activities that are in line with the programs goals, working in liaison with your

Communicate the organizations strategic directions, vision, value and policies to site staff on an ongoing

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Community Development/Humanities and Social Sciences

4 years’ experience in managing large cohorts of AGYW preferably in DREAMS or OVC setting

Ability to provide mentorship and develop team

Excellent report writing, communication and interpersonal skills

Good Computer usage

How to Apply

Further details can be obtained from our website: www.lvcthealth.org

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with contacts of three referees, Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org clearly indicating the position applied for and reference number. Applications should reach us NOT later than October 15, 2020, male candidates are encouraged to apply.

Note: Only short listed applicants will be contacted.

LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer.