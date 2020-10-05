Position: Front Office and Administrative Assistants (5 Positions)

Job Type: Fixed Term Contract Full Time

Location: Nairobi.

Job description

Kenya Climate Innovation Center (KCIC) was launched in 2012. It has been a World Bank’s infoDev initiative and is among a global network of Climate Innovation Centers launched by infoDev’s Climate Technology Program (CTP). From 2016 to 2020, KCIC has been scaling up and admitting more clients.

KCIC has transitioned towards providing more inclusive and sustainable services since its inception and has been instrumental in impacting the climate change sector positively. SMEs and MSMEs have benefitted from KCICs technical and financial support which has resulted in the development of innovative solutions to address the negative impacts of climate change.

KCIC is implementing the Agribiz program that seeks to be a catalyst and enabler towards greater involvement of women and youth in agricultural and livestock value chains. The primary focus of the program will be to provide a range of services needed for 2,400 women and youth owned early stage agribusiness enterprises as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The program will do this through establishment of 8 Business Incubation Hubs (BIHs) across 8 Counties in the Republic of Kenya. Through the BIHs, the program will deliver 4 services which shall constitute the core activities of the program and these will comprise; (i), access to services and facilities; (ii), access to finance; (iii), business advisory and technical assistance, and (iv), access to information. Other general activities that will be carried out within the program will constitute awareness creation and the pursuit of an enabling environment for greater involvement of women and youth in agribusiness.

The focus counties are:

Kilifi

Isiolo

Machakos

Uasin Gishu

Kiambu

Meru

Bungoma

Kisii

KCIC is in the process of recruiting for the positions of Front Office and Administrative Assistants to support the implementation of the Agribiz program in the business hubs as well as coordinate all administrative activities with the central hub.

The Front Office and Administrative Assistant will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the reception. Whilst pro-actively performing duties as Front Office and Administrative Assistant, the jobholder will offer quality service to both internal and external customers. The Job holder will work closely with the team based at the Incubation hub.

Responsibilities:

Attend to walk in customers and visitors, directing them accordingly as per their request.

Perform clerical receptionist duties such as typing, filing, photocopying, collating

Manage the switchboard and answer, screen and forward all incoming phone calls to appropriate parties;

Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers and sign for all incoming packages; arrange pick up for out-going package;

Ensure that all deliveries made in the office are received together with invoices which should be submitted to the senior finance officer;

Keep track of stock for office Stationery, Kitchen supplies, drinking water and any other office equipment required for office use and ensure timely requisition of the same;

Ensure the front desk is always tidy and well organized to portray a professional image to visitors and clients;

Manage the office cleaning by ensuring that the office is cleaned on time, the kitchen and the bathroom are well cleaned and kept tidy;

Reconciles monthly petty cash in liaison with the Senior Finance Officer;

Coordinate all the travel logistics with the driver within the organization;

Develop a tracker system for maintenance, car issues and fueling of the vehicle;

Assist in meetings, venue co-ordination, and event organizing;

Manage office access for all the staff members and clients;

Monitor the flow of visitors to the office;

Develop and maintain the office electronic and hard copy filing

Work closely with the Procurement and Logistics Officer to ensure that the procurement policies and procedures are followed, and goods and services procured on

Qualifications

At least a Degree in Business / Office Administration / Public Relations or any other related field;

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in front office administration, or related fields;

Computer skills including the ability to operate emails, spreadsheet and Word processing programs at a highly proficient

Good customer relations skills;

Good time management skills, organizing and planning;

Confident, self-motivated and reliable;

Good listener, proactive, team builder;

Good interpersonal skills;

How to apply

Interested candidates are invited to send their up to date CV with their contact details, details of current and expected remuneration, the names of three professional referees and a cover letter demonstrating how you meet our requirements to hr@kenyacic.org. The email address should be the subject of the position being applied for.

Closing date for applications is Friday, 30th October 2020. Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Kenya Climate Innovation Center is an equal opportunity employer