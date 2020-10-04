Position: Merchandisers

Job Positions; 4

Reports to; Key Accounts Supervisor

Job Description

Our client dealing with manufacturing of food products is looking to hire Merchandisers

Responsibilities

Manage relationships with Key Accounts Personnel at all levels

Ensure high performance of assigned stores for the company product portfolio

Manage the designated stores by optimizing daily routes and provide feedback on daily route plan, orders, stocks, display, pricing and competitor activity.

Adhere to the use of systems and time stamp for purposes of duty roster management

Ensure the product is well stocked and effective displays availed across assigned outlets

Negotiate strategic positioning and grow share of shelf across outlets

Ensure invoices are collected and Goods Return Note signed off as and when required

Manage complaints and communicate the same to line Supervisor

Ensure optimal service is provided to the customers

Meet the expected daily performance on targets

Ensure effective customer relationship management is maintained and discipline adhered

Represent the company positively

Daily reporting

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

At least 2 years’ retail merchandising experience

Strong communication ability in English and Kiswahili

Attention to detail

How To Apply

All applications should be done on or before close of business 30th October 2020 on link below:

Click here to apply

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted