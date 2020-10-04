Position: Merchandisers
Job Positions; 4
Reports to; Key Accounts Supervisor
Job Description
Our client dealing with manufacturing of food products is looking to hire Merchandisers
Responsibilities
- Manage relationships with Key Accounts Personnel at all levels
- Ensure high performance of assigned stores for the company product portfolio
- Manage the designated stores by optimizing daily routes and provide feedback on daily route plan, orders, stocks, display, pricing and competitor activity.
- Adhere to the use of systems and time stamp for purposes of duty roster management
- Ensure the product is well stocked and effective displays availed across assigned outlets
- Negotiate strategic positioning and grow share of shelf across outlets
- Ensure invoices are collected and Goods Return Note signed off as and when required
- Manage complaints and communicate the same to line Supervisor
- Ensure optimal service is provided to the customers
- Meet the expected daily performance on targets
- Ensure effective customer relationship management is maintained and discipline adhered
- Represent the company positively
- Daily reporting
Qualifications, Skills and Experience:
- At least 2 years’ retail merchandising experience
- Strong communication ability in English and Kiswahili
- Attention to detail
How To Apply
All applications should be done on or before close of business 30th October 2020 on link below:
