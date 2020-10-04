Position: Merchandisers

Job Positions; 4

Reports to; Key Accounts Supervisor

Job Description

Our client dealing with manufacturing of food products is looking to hire Merchandisers

Responsibilities

  • Manage relationships with Key Accounts Personnel at all levels
  • Ensure high performance of assigned stores for the company product portfolio
  • Manage the designated stores by optimizing daily routes and provide feedback on daily route plan, orders, stocks, display, pricing and competitor activity.
  • Adhere to the use of systems and time stamp for purposes of duty roster management
  • Ensure the product is well stocked and effective displays availed across assigned outlets
  • Negotiate strategic positioning and grow share of shelf across outlets
  • Ensure invoices are collected and Goods Return Note signed off as and when required
  • Manage complaints and communicate the same to line Supervisor
  • Ensure optimal service is provided to the customers
  • Meet the expected daily performance on targets
  • Ensure effective customer relationship management is maintained and discipline adhered
  • Represent the company positively
  • Daily reporting

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

  • At least 2 years’ retail merchandising experience
  • Strong communication ability in English and Kiswahili
  • Attention to detail

How To Apply

All applications should be done on or before close of business 30th October 2020 on link below:

Click here to apply

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

