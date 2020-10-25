LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that utilizes research to inform policy reform advocacy and strengthen HIV service delivery. We optimize our impact on the HIV/AIDS response by building capacity of partners and pay special attention to vulnerable groups and populations with special needs. Our focus is on the scale-up of quality-assured HIV counseling, testing and care services.

We are looking for a dynamic Kenyan, well qualified and motivated individuals to fill the following positions;

POSITION: FIELD OFFICERS (25 POSITIONS)

REPORTING TO: SITE-IN-CHARGE

LOCATION: NAIROBI/KIAMBU

Job Purpose

To coordinate the day-to-day operations of the DREAMS program at the implementation ward.

Responsibilities

  • Ensure the enrolment of AGYW into the assigned ward and receives at least one
  • Support provision of the DREAMS layered package of services segregated by
  • Ensure all AGYW who are HIV positive are linked to care and
  • Facilitate initiation and retention of AGYW PrEP to eligible AGYW in accordance with the national guidelines.
  • Coordinate and supervise EBIs facilitators in the assigned
  • Ensure that student’s school follow up, attendance and performance monitoring is done effectively.
  • Develop weekly work plan to facilitate execution of DREAMS
  • Prepare monthly progress reports, share with supervisor and Monitoring & Evaluation Officer for review.
  • Provide support for utilization of data for decision
  • Provide routine support supervision to mentors and locum field
  • Ensure documentation and sharing of program success
  • Ensure timely and accurate data collection and updating into the DREAMS data base which includes data clean up and validation
  • Organize and participate in bi-weekly debriefing sessions and monthly support supervision for DREAMS
  • Develop Abstracts.
  • Map key partners implementing in the assigned
  • Represent LVCT Health work when called upon

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Community Development, Humanities and Social Sciences
  • 4 years’ experience in DREAMS or OVC setting
  • Proven community mobilization skills including engagement with schools, local
  • Familiar with and experience working with Government bodies particularly, MOE, MOH, NASCOP, NACC and other relevant
  • Details oriented and proficient in computer
  • Coordinating and people management skills; able to plan, set priorities and follow
  • Good interpersonal, communication and presentation
  • Dedicated team player.
  • Takes initiative and able to work without supervision in a dynamic multi-cultural

How to Apply

Further details can be obtained from our website: www.lvcthealth.org

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with contacts of three referees, Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org clearly indicating the position applied for and reference number. Applications should reach us NOT later than October 15, 2020, male candidates are encouraged to apply.

Note: Only short listed applicants will be contacted.

 LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer.

