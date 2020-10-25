LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that utilizes research to inform policy reform advocacy and strengthen HIV service delivery. We optimize our impact on the HIV/AIDS response by building capacity of partners and pay special attention to vulnerable groups and populations with special needs. Our focus is on the scale-up of quality-assured HIV counseling, testing and care services.
We are looking for a dynamic Kenyan, well qualified and motivated individuals to fill the following positions;
POSITION: FIELD OFFICERS (25 POSITIONS)
REPORTING TO: SITE-IN-CHARGE
LOCATION: NAIROBI/KIAMBU
Job Purpose
To coordinate the day-to-day operations of the DREAMS program at the implementation ward.
Responsibilities
- Ensure the enrolment of AGYW into the assigned ward and receives at least one
- Support provision of the DREAMS layered package of services segregated by
- Ensure all AGYW who are HIV positive are linked to care and
- Facilitate initiation and retention of AGYW PrEP to eligible AGYW in accordance with the national guidelines.
- Coordinate and supervise EBIs facilitators in the assigned
- Ensure that student’s school follow up, attendance and performance monitoring is done effectively.
- Develop weekly work plan to facilitate execution of DREAMS
- Prepare monthly progress reports, share with supervisor and Monitoring & Evaluation Officer for review.
- Provide support for utilization of data for decision
- Provide routine support supervision to mentors and locum field
- Ensure documentation and sharing of program success
- Ensure timely and accurate data collection and updating into the DREAMS data base which includes data clean up and validation
- Organize and participate in bi-weekly debriefing sessions and monthly support supervision for DREAMS
- Develop Abstracts.
- Map key partners implementing in the assigned
- Represent LVCT Health work when called upon
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Community Development, Humanities and Social Sciences
- 4 years’ experience in DREAMS or OVC setting
- Proven community mobilization skills including engagement with schools, local
- Familiar with and experience working with Government bodies particularly, MOE, MOH, NASCOP, NACC and other relevant
- Details oriented and proficient in computer
- Coordinating and people management skills; able to plan, set priorities and follow
- Good interpersonal, communication and presentation
- Dedicated team player.
- Takes initiative and able to work without supervision in a dynamic multi-cultural
How to Apply
Further details can be obtained from our website: www.lvcthealth.org
Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with contacts of three referees, Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org clearly indicating the position applied for and reference number. Applications should reach us NOT later than October 15, 2020, male candidates are encouraged to apply.
Note: Only short listed applicants will be contacted.
LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer.