LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that utilizes research to inform policy reform advocacy and strengthen HIV service delivery. We optimize our impact on the HIV/AIDS response by building capacity of partners and pay special attention to vulnerable groups and populations with special needs. Our focus is on the scale-up of quality-assured HIV counseling, testing and care services.

We are looking for a dynamic Kenyan, well qualified and motivated individuals to fill the following positions;

POSITION: FIELD OFFICERS (25 POSITIONS)

REPORTING TO: SITE-IN-CHARGE

LOCATION: NAIROBI/KIAMBU

Job Purpose

To coordinate the day-to-day operations of the DREAMS program at the implementation ward.

Responsibilities

Ensure the enrolment of AGYW into the assigned ward and receives at least one

Support provision of the DREAMS layered package of services segregated by

Ensure all AGYW who are HIV positive are linked to care and

Facilitate initiation and retention of AGYW PrEP to eligible AGYW in accordance with the national guidelines.

Coordinate and supervise EBIs facilitators in the assigned

Ensure that student’s school follow up, attendance and performance monitoring is done effectively.

Develop weekly work plan to facilitate execution of DREAMS

Prepare monthly progress reports, share with supervisor and Monitoring & Evaluation Officer for review.

Provide support for utilization of data for decision

Provide routine support supervision to mentors and locum field

Ensure documentation and sharing of program success

Ensure timely and accurate data collection and updating into the DREAMS data base which includes data clean up and validation

Organize and participate in bi-weekly debriefing sessions and monthly support supervision for DREAMS

Develop Abstracts.

Map key partners implementing in the assigned

Represent LVCT Health work when called upon

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Community Development, Humanities and Social Sciences

4 years’ experience in DREAMS or OVC setting

Proven community mobilization skills including engagement with schools, local

Familiar with and experience working with Government bodies particularly, MOE, MOH, NASCOP, NACC and other relevant

Details oriented and proficient in computer

Coordinating and people management skills; able to plan, set priorities and follow

Good interpersonal, communication and presentation

Dedicated team player.

Takes initiative and able to work without supervision in a dynamic multi-cultural

How to Apply

Further details can be obtained from our website: www.lvcthealth.org

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with contacts of three referees, Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org clearly indicating the position applied for and reference number. Applications should reach us NOT later than October 15, 2020, male candidates are encouraged to apply.

Note: Only short listed applicants will be contacted.

LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer.