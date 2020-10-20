Company: Reinit Research
Job Title: Call Centre Interviewers
20 Posts
Employment type: Part time / Need basis
Reporting to: Client Service Executive
Reinit Research is a market and social research company and a survey provider.
We are looking for suitable candidates who match the below qualifications to be fully dedicated in making telephonic interviews to both local and international panels.
The Candidate MUST have;
- KCSE mean grade C plus
- A minimum typing speed of 30 wpm
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Proficient in computer applications
- Ability to learn detailed instructions quickly
- Ability to explain detailed instructions articulately and clearly
- Ability to multi-task effectively
- Available on short notice and can work on weekends.
Experience: None but experience in Data Collection, Field interviewer, call Centre agent, Field Sales Force or Front office coordinator will be an added advantage.
Interested candidates should send their CVs to hr@reinitresearch.com to be received on or before Friday the 16th October 2020
For your convenience, we encourage Nairobi based resident’s current university students as well as recent graduates to apply.