Company: Reinit Research

Job Title: Call Centre Interviewers

20 Posts

Employment type: Part time / Need basis

Reporting to: Client Service Executive

Reinit Research is a market and social research company and a survey provider.

We are looking for suitable candidates who match the below qualifications to be fully dedicated in making telephonic interviews to both local and international panels.

The Candidate MUST have;

KCSE mean grade C plus

A minimum typing speed of 30 wpm

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Proficient in computer applications

Ability to learn detailed instructions quickly

Ability to explain detailed instructions articulately and clearly

Ability to multi-task effectively

Available on short notice and can work on weekends.

Experience: None but experience in Data Collection, Field interviewer, call Centre agent, Field Sales Force or Front office coordinator will be an added advantage.

Interested candidates should send their CVs to hr@reinitresearch.com to be received on or before Friday the 16th October 2020

For your convenience, we encourage Nairobi based resident’s current university students as well as recent graduates to apply.