Abt Associates, a major American business and government research, technical assistance, and consulting company, manages the USAID-funded Vector Control Task Order 1. Task Order 1 will support the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) and USAID to plan and implement an integrated vector control approach with the overall goal of reducing the burden of malaria.

Abt has implemented indoor residual spraying (IRS) for PMI since 2011, delivering high-quality IRS programs and gathering the most comprehensive vector control entomological data in the world.

Under this contract, Abt will implement entomological monitoring to guide programs focused on insecticide-treated mosquito nets and IRS and continue to assist PMI in reducing the burden of malaria through IRS and capacity building in 24 African countries where malaria is endemic.

Abt also will continue to support PMI in IRS monitoring and evaluation, as well as environmental compliance.

The PMI VectorLink Kenya Project is led by Abt Associates, an international development organization composed of dedicated professionals who provide technical assistance, research, analysis, and practical training services in more than 128 countries.

The PMI VectorLink Kenya Project seeks candidates to assist in implementing in six sub counties (Rongo, Awendo, Uriri, Suna East, Suna West and Nyatike) in Migori and Eight Sub- counties (Rangwe, Homa Bay Township, Ndhiwa, Suba North, Rachuonyo North, Rachuonyo East, Rachuonyo South and Suba South) in Homa Bay county Kenya in the following temporary positions:

Position: Warehouse Assistant

Supervisor: Warehouse Manager

Location: Migori and Homa Bay Kenya Warehouses

No. Required: 2 (1 Migori and 1 Homa Bay)

Overall Purpose: To assist in the management, receipt, delivery, and inventory control of items at the project’s warehouse.

Specific Responsibilities

To assist in overseeing daily operations of the warehouse and maintain a proper inventory records system at proper levels.

To ensure proper storage and identification of all items in the warehouse.

To inspect commodities received in the warehouse to verify quality and quantity of items delivered.

To keep track of receipts, issues records and withdrawals of all IRS related commodities in the Warehouse.

Follow up on supply requests from operational sites and liaise with the Warehouse Manager and operations site coordinators to monitor progress.

Assist warehouse manager to ensure proper material and equipment storage to avoid damages and ensure rotation of short shelf-life items.

Assists in updating the logistics database in the warehouse

Ensures there is maximum adherence to the COVID 19 mitigation measures at the warehouse.

Required Qualifications and Experience:

Diploma in purchasing supplies management or Diploma in relevant field.

At least 6 months experience working as a stores assistant desired.

A certificate of good conduct may be required.

Membership of a recognized Professional Body i.e. either CIPS – UK or KISM would be an added advantage.

Knowledge Skills and Abilities:

Good communication skills including spoken and written English and Kiswahili, local languages are an added advantage.

Additional professional training in procurement and logistics management preferred

Knowledge of USAID procurement policies and regulations a plus.

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office and procurement software;

Ability to build effective relationships with all clients, peers, and stakeholders

Culturally astute, respectful and tolerant

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team-oriented setting;

Attention to details and ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines.

Desirable

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Willingness to work for 6 days in a week (Monday to Saturday).

NB:

All positions that involves a worker coming in contact or close contact with wet insecticides on daily basis will require a medical examination including general body examination and pregnancy tests. Those with certain medical conditions like chest problems, asthmatic, expectant etc. may be excluded or considered for other relevant roles they qualify for.

These positions will be on a short term contract, not more than 2 months and/or on need basis and those who participated in previous campaigns will have an added advantage. Women are highly encouraged to apply for all roles.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to send a cover letter and updated CV to KenyaJobs@abtassoc.com with the title of the position being applied for in the e-mail subject line specifying the work location preferred i.e. county and ward e.g. ‘Store keeper-Migori county – North Kamagambo’ by COB, October 30th, 2020.

Equal Opportunity Employer: As an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, Abt Associates is committed to fostering a diverse, multicultural work environment where our employees respect one another and share a commitment to our firm’s values, mission, and strategies. Abt Associates Inc. provides equal employment to all participants and employees without regard to age, race, color, sex, creed, citizenship status, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, marital status, or veteran status.