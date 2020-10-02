Contract Period: Six Months Fixed Term Contract

Reporting to the Team Leader Market Deepening

Position: Temporary Assistant 2 POSITIONS

Job description

The Capital Markets Authority is a statutory agency charged with the responsibility of regulating and developing an efficient capital market in Kenya. The Authority invites applications for the following position:

Responsibilities

Researching on new products within the capital market industry, analyze new business opportunities, market competitors and provide general support for the Market Deepening function as needed

Defining and implementing standards/procedures for ensuring optimal customer experience in the capital markets industry.

Conducting surveys to gather information on customer opinion pertaining to capital markets products and services.

Utilizing social media platforms in reaching out to customers to help resolve issues and provide quick response to inquiries.

Implementing programs of structured face to face engagement with issuers, market intermediaries and market infrastructure providers, aimed at enhancing actual uptake of product and services.

Providing investor and stakeholder relations support.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or Business management (Finance or Marketing), Public Relations and/Communications or any other relevant field.

At least 1-year experience in Business Development, Stakeholder/Investor relations or Customer Relations experience within a financial services institution setting.

Digital Media and advertising qualifications would be an added advantage

Digital Media and Technologically savvy.

Strong analytical and technical aptitude.

Team player with strong work ethic.

Excellent presentation skills

Statistical Analysis

Demonstrate good communication skills both spoken and written;

How to apply

Please Click Here and apply. Applications should be received on or before October 16, 2020.

Note: Please provide complete and accurate information pertaining to the instructions provided in the e-recruitment portal. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Canvassing will automatically lead to disqualification.

“Capital Markets Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply”.

THE CAPITAL MARKETS AUTHORITY DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.