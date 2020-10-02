Kenya Ferry Services is a State Corporation, established under the Companies Act (CAP 486) of the Laws of Kenya and operating under the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works, mandated with the operation of ferries in the Country. The Company’s headquarters are set along the expansive shores of the beautiful and splendid Indian Ocean overlooking the magnificent view of the channel at Peleleza, Likoni, Mombasa.

To strengthen its workforce, KFSL is seeking to recruit dynamic, highly driven and result oriented individuals for the following positions:

Assistant Operations Officer – Grade FM6: Post Ref: 1000/40/43//2020 – 2 Posts

Job Summary

Reporting to the Senior Operations Officer, the Assistant Operations Officer will be responsible for allocating duties to operational staff and oversee smooth running of operations.

Key Responsibilities

Coordinate movement and availability of ferries as per operational schedule;

Consolidate traffic sheets and pre-sea checks for records taking and ferry performance;

Monitor flow of traffic to ensure safe service;

Ensure operational staff are equipped with necessary working equipment;

Ensure staff availability as per rota; and

Ensure staff performs their duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Diploma in in Social Science/Management, preferably in marine transport or any other related field from a recognized institution;

Standard Training for Certification and Watch keeping (STCW);

Certificate of Seamanship; and

3 years relevant working experience preferably in marine transport

How to Apply

Kenya Ferry Services is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equity within the organization. Applicants comprising persons living with disabilities (PWDs), those from marginalized areas, youth and women are encouraged to apply.

TERMS OF SERVICE AND REMUNERATION

All the above positions are challenging and offer attractive and competitive remuneration packages which include basic salary, house allowance, medical cover, leave travel allowance and other benefits in accordance with the Kenya Government Public Service guidelines.

SELECTION COMMUNIQUE

Shortlisted candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and should submit among other documents;

Certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

Clearance certificate from Higher Education Loans Board;

Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority;

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; and

Report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau

If you believe your career objectives match the above roles, please submit your application, on or before 2nd November, 2020 on our recruitment portal recruitment.kenyaferry.co.ke Only applications made on the recruitment portal will be accepted.

Applications without relevant qualifications, copies of documentation/ details as sought for will not be considered. Any form of Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.