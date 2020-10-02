Job Reference Number : V/No. 14/2020,

Number of Positions : Two (2),

Terms of Service : Pensionable,

Gross Salary Scale : Kshs. 169,800 – 227,000 p.m.

Job Purpose:

The Job holder will provide independent, objective assurance and consulting audit services designed to add value and improve the Judiciary’s operations and effectiveness in governance.

Reporting Responsibility

The job holder is responsible to Assistant Director, Internal Audit.

Area of Deployment:

Directorate of Audit and Risk Management

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Carrying out annual risk assessment and preparing annual internal audit work plan and budget;

Preparing audit working papers and draft reports;

Reviewing responses from audit clients and preparing final audit reports;

Following up on the implementation of internal and external audit recommendations;

Preparing periodic internal audit reports;

Carrying out investigations on irregularities identified or reported.

Job Requirements: Academic and Professional Qualifications:

For appointment to this position, the applicant must have: –

A Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting/Finance) or Business Administration or any other recognized equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Professional Certification as a Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (CPA K) or Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) or Certified Information Systems Auditors (C.I.S.A) or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Membership to relevant professional body with Good Standing;

A Senior Management Course or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in Computer Application skills; and

Meets the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Work Experience:

Minimum six (6) years relevant work experience

At least three (3) years at Middle Management level;

Job Core Competencies:

Excellent written and oral communication skills;

Leadership & Good interpersonal skills;

Professional and Technical competence;

Confidentiality, High Integrity, attention to details and accuracy;

Analytical & Negotiation Skills; and

Organizational, planning skills and Results-oriented

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by: –

Filling an Online Application Employment Form available at the Judiciary jobs portal: jobs.judiciary.go.ke. Applicants should upload soft copies of the following documents to the online application: –

(a) Copy of National Identity Card;

(b) A detailed and updated curriculum vitae to include information on past, present employment or engagement with names of three (3) referees;

(c) Certified copies of academic & professional certificates and any other relevant testimonials;

(d) Applicant’s recent coloured passport size photographs (2 No.).

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit valid clearance certificates from the following bodies during the interview: –

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Directorate of Criminal Investigation

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

A recognized Credit Reference Bureau; and

Recommendation from relevant professional body, as the case may be, as being in Good Standing.

Applicants MUST take note that it is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the job application and the same will be verified by relevant bodies.

The application must reach the Commission NOT LATER THAN 28TH October, 2020 AT 5.00PM

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Judicial Service Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates