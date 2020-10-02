Abt Associates, a major American business and government research, technical assistance, and consulting company, manages the USAID-funded Vector Control Task Order 1. Task Order 1 will support the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) and USAID to plan and implement an integrated vector control approach with the overall goal of reducing the burden of malaria.

Abt has implemented indoor residual spraying (IRS) for PMI since 2011, delivering high-quality IRS programs and gathering the most comprehensive vector control entomological data in the world.

Under this contract, Abt will implement entomological monitoring to guide programs focused on insecticide-treated mosquito nets and IRS and continue to assist PMI in reducing the burden of malaria through IRS and capacity building in 24 African countries where malaria is endemic.

Abt also will continue to support PMI in IRS monitoring and evaluation, as well as environmental compliance.

The PMI VectorLink Kenya Project is led by Abt Associates, an international development organization composed of dedicated professionals who provide technical assistance, research, analysis, and practical training services in more than 128 countries.

The PMI VectorLink Kenya Project seeks candidates to assist in implementing in six sub counties (Rongo, Awendo, Uriri, Suna East, Suna West and Nyatike) in Migori and Eight Sub- counties (Rangwe, Homa Bay Township, Ndhiwa, Suba North, Rachuonyo North, Rachuonyo East, Rachuonyo South and Suba South) in Homa Bay county Kenya in the following temporary positions:

Position: Data Entry Clerks Team Lead

Supervisor: Database Coordinator

Location: Migori and Homa Bay Counties, Kenya

No. Required: 2 (1 Migori and 1 Homa Bay)

Overall Purpose: To support efficient data entry and data cleaning services to PMI VectorLink project. Under the overall supervision of the M&E manager, he/she will be expected to work closely with the database coordinator and to collaborate with the county coordinator in executing the roles specified below.

Specific Responsibilities:

Ensuring data forms from all sites have been received and verified before entries

Ensuring the data center tracking sheet is updated daily and update the teams accordingly

Ensure timely entry of all data

Ensuring all forms are filed after entry

Monitoring the use of data center supplies (e.g., box files, clear bags)

Support data cleaning and ensuring it is done on a daily basis

Work closely with IT assistant to ensure troubleshooting and support for the data entry clerk computers

Coordinating with County M&E Assistant to ensure data forms with errors are acted upon in a timely fashion by the field teams

Ensure data is synced on a daily basis

Adhere to VL Kenya M&E COVID19 guidelines

Required qualifications and experience:

Training in IT, computer science or any other related course at higher diploma level as a minimum

1 year experience in data entry of IRS data will be an added advantage

Familiarity with DHIS-2 desirable

Additional professional training in data entry preferred.

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office and database software

Strong computer skills: Microsoft Office Applications

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills desired

Desirable

Willingness to reside within the County of jurisdiction

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Willingness to work for 6 days in a week (Monday to Saturday)

Ability to work as a team player even in an environment of high daily targets.

NB:

All positions that involves a worker coming in contact or close contact with wet insecticides on daily basis will require a medical examination including general body examination and pregnancy tests. Those with certain medical conditions like chest problems, asthmatic, expectant etc. may be excluded or considered for other relevant roles they qualify for.

These positions will be on a short term contract, not more than 2 months and/or on need basis and those who participated in previous campaigns will have an added advantage. Women are highly encouraged to apply for all roles.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to send a cover letter and updated CV to KenyaJobs@abtassoc.com with the title of the position being applied for in the e-mail subject line specifying the work location preferred i.e. county and ward e.g. ‘Store keeper-Migori county – North Kamagambo’ by COB, October 30th, 2020.

Equal Opportunity Employer: As an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, Abt Associates is committed to fostering a diverse, multicultural work environment where our employees respect one another and share a commitment to our firm’s values, mission, and strategies. Abt Associates Inc. provides equal employment to all participants and employees without regard to age, race, color, sex, creed, citizenship status, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, marital status, or veteran status.