Position: Clerical Officer
Location: Siaya Clinical Research Center
Vacancy No. CGHR/149/09/20
No of Positions: 2
Terms of Employment: Employment is a one (1) year renewable contract with probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate KEMRI salary scale depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.
Job description
This program is collaboration between Kenya Medical Research Institute and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention whose remit is to conduct research in Malaria, HIV and other diseases. Malaria Branch has the following vacancies for Data Clerks in Malaria Project, EPI-003 and EPI-005.
The Data Clerk’s position requires the incumbent to perform various data entry functions, focusing on digitizing home visit and clinical records,filling data related documents and performing data quality control checks within the required time limits.
Qualifications
- High School Certificate,KCSE with a minimum grade of D+ (Plus)and a certificate in Computer operation packages (MS Word, MS Excel and Epi-info)
Responsibilities
- Digitize records from home visit and clinical CRFs
- Filing CRFs in the bulk filing room
- Tracking movement of CRFs
- Liaising with Field Coordinators to resolve queries in the database
- Maintaining data security and confidentiality
- Completing data entry progress reporting form
- Attending quality control meetings
- Liaising with data manager and study coordinators to track and schedule study visits
How to apply
Applications MUST include the following:
- Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER)
- Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address
Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to apply via email cghr@kemri.org no later than October 19, 2020.