Position: Clerical Officer

Location: Siaya Clinical Research Center

Vacancy No. CGHR/149/09/20

No of Positions: 2

Terms of Employment: Employment is a one (1) year renewable contract with probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate KEMRI salary scale depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

Job description

This program is collaboration between Kenya Medical Research Institute and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention whose remit is to conduct research in Malaria, HIV and other diseases. Malaria Branch has the following vacancies for Data Clerks in Malaria Project, EPI-003 and EPI-005.

The Data Clerk’s position requires the incumbent to perform various data entry functions, focusing on digitizing home visit and clinical records,filling data related documents and performing data quality control checks within the required time limits.

Qualifications

High School Certificate,KCSE with a minimum grade of D+ (Plus)and a certificate in Computer operation packages (MS Word, MS Excel and Epi-info)

Responsibilities

Digitize records from home visit and clinical CRFs

Filing CRFs in the bulk filing room

Tracking movement of CRFs

Liaising with Field Coordinators to resolve queries in the database

Maintaining data security and confidentiality

Completing data entry progress reporting form

Attending quality control meetings

Liaising with data manager and study coordinators to track and schedule study visits

How to apply

Applications MUST include the following:

Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER) Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address

Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to apply via email cghr@kemri.org no later than October 19, 2020.