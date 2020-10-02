Position: Administration Intern
Location: Nairobi
Number of posts: 2
Job Description
The objective of the KEMSA Youth Attachment is to develop youthful ability by providing them with an opportunity to experience hands-on exposure to the work environment supply chain health sector. This program will also an opportunity to students to gain on- the- job experience, increase knowledge, develop career goals and develop professional network.
The Authority is therefore inviting interested candidates from recognized universities and colleges to apply for industrial attachment placement.
Qualifications
- Current Curriculum Vitae
- Formal Written Application letter
- A letter of recommendation for attachment from the University/College
- Academic transcripts
- A copy of the national identity card
- KRA PIN Certificate
- Police Clearance Certificate
- Valid student insurance cover
- The applicant must be a continuing student and due for attachment as required by the University or institution.
- NITA Student Attachment Form
- High integrity
- Team player
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- Flexible
- Computer literate
How to Apply
KEMSA hereby invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for student attachment opportunities in the departments as indicated above for the applicable period indicated below. If interested, login to the KEMSA portal, and submit the online application, attaching the requirements mentioned under the Basic Requirements Section, so as to be received on or before the following deadline: October 20th 2020