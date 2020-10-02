Position: Administration Intern

Location: Nairobi

Number of posts: 2

Job Description

The objective of the KEMSA Youth Attachment is to develop youthful ability by providing them with an opportunity to experience hands-on exposure to the work environment supply chain health sector. This program will also an opportunity to students to gain on- the- job experience, increase knowledge, develop career goals and develop professional network.

The Authority is therefore inviting interested candidates from recognized universities and colleges to apply for industrial attachment placement.

Qualifications

Current Curriculum Vitae

Formal Written Application letter

A letter of recommendation for attachment from the University/College

Academic transcripts

A copy of the national identity card

KRA PIN Certificate

Police Clearance Certificate

Valid student insurance cover

The applicant must be a continuing student and due for attachment as required by the University or institution.

NITA Student Attachment Form

High integrity

Team player

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Flexible

Computer literate

How to Apply

KEMSA hereby invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for student attachment opportunities in the departments as indicated above for the applicable period indicated below. If interested, login to the KEMSA portal, and submit the online application, attaching the requirements mentioned under the Basic Requirements Section, so as to be received on or before the following deadline: October 20th 2020