Position: Account Assistant, (Temp)

Code: HRA/AA/01/2020- 2 Post

Reporting to: Principal Accountant Officer 

Responsibilities

  • Day-to-day operation in the accounting unit;
  • Dealing with all accounting procedures and routine matters effectively;
  • Performing basic range of Management accounting
  • Assisting in preparation of final accounts and statements;
  • Collecting and compiling data for budgeting purposes; and
  • Carrying out any other duties as assigned from time to

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Finance/Accounting option), Economics or a Business related degree with CPA I and one (1) year relevant work experience.

 or

  • CPA (K) or its equivalent and two (2) years’ relevant work experience.
  • Proficiency in Accounting computer packages;

How to apply

Interested persons MUST fill the job application form click here to download and In addition, please attach copies of professional/academic certificates, testimonials, copy of National Identity Card or passport and ,a dully filled employment form, application letter clearly stating the position being applied for and addressed to:       

Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Film Commission

Jumia Place II, 2nd Floor, Lenana Road

P.O. Box 76417- 00508

NAIROBI.

To reach us by Friday, 6th November, 2020 at 5.00 p.m

Applicants are required to send only the soft copy of their application to temprecruit2020@filmingkenya.com  

Please note:

  1. KFC is an equal opportunity employer
  2. Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply
  3. Persons from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply
  4. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
  5. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification

