Position: Account Assistant, (Temp)
Code: HRA/AA/01/2020- 2 Post
Reporting to: Principal Accountant Officer
Responsibilities
- Day-to-day operation in the accounting unit;
- Dealing with all accounting procedures and routine matters effectively;
- Performing basic range of Management accounting
- Assisting in preparation of final accounts and statements;
- Collecting and compiling data for budgeting purposes; and
- Carrying out any other duties as assigned from time to
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Finance/Accounting option), Economics or a Business related degree with CPA I and one (1) year relevant work experience.
or
- CPA (K) or its equivalent and two (2) years’ relevant work experience.
- Proficiency in Accounting computer packages;
How to apply
Interested persons MUST fill the job application form click here to download and In addition, please attach copies of professional/academic certificates, testimonials, copy of National Identity Card or passport and ,a dully filled employment form, application letter clearly stating the position being applied for and addressed to:
Chief Executive Officer
Kenya Film Commission
Jumia Place II, 2nd Floor, Lenana Road
P.O. Box 76417- 00508
NAIROBI.
To reach us by Friday, 6th November, 2020 at 5.00 p.m
Applicants are required to send only the soft copy of their application to temprecruit2020@filmingkenya.com
Please note:
- KFC is an equal opportunity employer
- Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply
- Persons from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
- Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification