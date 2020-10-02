Position: Account Assistant, (Temp)

Code: HRA/AA/01/2020- 2 Post

Reporting to: Principal Accountant Officer

Responsibilities

Day-to-day operation in the accounting unit;

Dealing with all accounting procedures and routine matters effectively;

Performing basic range of Management accounting

Assisting in preparation of final accounts and statements;

Collecting and compiling data for budgeting purposes; and

Carrying out any other duties as assigned from time to

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Finance/Accounting option), Economics or a Business related degree with CPA I and one (1) year relevant work experience.

or

CPA (K) or its equivalent and two (2) years’ relevant work experience.

Proficiency in Accounting computer packages;

How to apply

Interested persons MUST fill the job application form click here to download and In addition, please attach copies of professional/academic certificates, testimonials, copy of National Identity Card or passport and ,a dully filled employment form, application letter clearly stating the position being applied for and addressed to:

Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Film Commission

Jumia Place II, 2nd Floor, Lenana Road

P.O. Box 76417- 00508

NAIROBI.

To reach us by Friday, 6th November, 2020 at 5.00 p.m

Applicants are required to send only the soft copy of their application to temprecruit2020@filmingkenya.com

Please note: