LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that utilizes research to inform policy reform advocacy and strengthen HIV service delivery. We optimize our impact on the HIV/AIDS response by building capacity of partners and pay special attention to vulnerable groups and populations with special needs. Our focus is on the scale-up of quality-assured HIV counseling, testing and care services.

We are looking for a dynamic Kenyan, well qualified and motivated individuals to fill the following positions;

POSITION: FIELD OFFICERS (18 POSITIONS) –

REPORTING TO: WARD-IN-CHARGE/PROGRAM OFFICER

LOCATION: HOMABAY & MIGORI

Job Purpose

To coordinate the day-to-day operations of the SAB and EBIS activities at the attached ward.

Responsibilities

Ensure enrolment of AGYW into the assigned

Ensure enrolled AGYW are active and participate in DREAMS

Ensure eligible AGYW are reached with SAB and EBIS, PVC interventions and fully

Coordinate and supervise EBIs facilitators, mentors, ambassadors and change agents in the assigned

Ensure that student’s school follow up, attendance and performance monitoring is done effectively.

Support in development of daily/ weekly/ monthly work plan for mentors and EBIS facilitators, ambassadors and change

Ensure timely liquidation and reports for mentors, EBIS facilitators, ambassadors and change agents

Documentation on Monitoring and Evaluation well

Review mentors and facilitators reports. Prepare monthly progress reports and share with site-in-charges and data

Provide routine field support supervision to mentors and change

Ensure documentation and sharing of human interest stories and success stories are done.

Ensure timely and accurate data collection from service providers, update in the files and uploaded into the DREAMS data This includes data clean up and validation activities.

Conduct capacity building and policy advocacy

Participate in daily, bi-weekly, monthly debriefing sessions and monthly support supervision for service providers.

Ensure documentation and share human interest stories from the field

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Social Work, Community Development, Humanities and Social Sciences.

4 years’ experience in DREAMS or OVC setting

Proven community mobilization skills including engagement with schools, local administrators.

Familiar with and experience working with Government bodies particularly, MOE, MOH, NASCOP, NACC and other relevant

Details oriented and proficient in computer

Coordinating and people management skills; able to plan, set priorities and follow

Good interpersonal, communication and presentation

Dedicated team player.

Takes initiative and able to work without supervision in a dynamic multi-cultural environment.

How to Apply

Further details can be obtained from our website: www.lvcthealth.org

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with contacts of three referees, Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org clearly indicating the position applied for and reference number. Applications should reach us NOT later than October 15, 2020, male candidates are encouraged to apply.

Note: Only short listed applicants will be contacted.

LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer.