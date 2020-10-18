LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that utilizes research to inform policy reform advocacy and strengthen HIV service delivery. We optimize our impact on the HIV/AIDS response by building capacity of partners and pay special attention to vulnerable groups and populations with special needs. Our focus is on the scale-up of quality-assured HIV counseling, testing and care services.
We are looking for a dynamic Kenyan, well qualified and motivated individuals to fill the following positions;
POSITION: FIELD OFFICERS (18 POSITIONS) –
REPORTING TO: WARD-IN-CHARGE/PROGRAM OFFICER
LOCATION: HOMABAY & MIGORI
Job Purpose
To coordinate the day-to-day operations of the SAB and EBIS activities at the attached ward.
Responsibilities
- Ensure enrolment of AGYW into the assigned
- Ensure enrolled AGYW are active and participate in DREAMS
- Ensure eligible AGYW are reached with SAB and EBIS, PVC interventions and fully
- Coordinate and supervise EBIs facilitators, mentors, ambassadors and change agents in the assigned
- Ensure that student’s school follow up, attendance and performance monitoring is done effectively.
- Support in development of daily/ weekly/ monthly work plan for mentors and EBIS facilitators, ambassadors and change
- Ensure timely liquidation and reports for mentors, EBIS facilitators, ambassadors and change agents
- Documentation on Monitoring and Evaluation well
- Review mentors and facilitators reports. Prepare monthly progress reports and share with site-in-charges and data
- Provide routine field support supervision to mentors and change
- Ensure documentation and sharing of human interest stories and success stories are done.
- Ensure timely and accurate data collection from service providers, update in the files and uploaded into the DREAMS data This includes data clean up and validation activities.
- Conduct capacity building and policy advocacy
- Participate in daily, bi-weekly, monthly debriefing sessions and monthly support supervision for service providers.
- Ensure documentation and share human interest stories from the field
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Social Work, Community Development, Humanities and Social Sciences.
- 4 years’ experience in DREAMS or OVC setting
- Proven community mobilization skills including engagement with schools, local administrators.
- Familiar with and experience working with Government bodies particularly, MOE, MOH, NASCOP, NACC and other relevant
- Details oriented and proficient in computer
- Coordinating and people management skills; able to plan, set priorities and follow
- Good interpersonal, communication and presentation
- Dedicated team player.
- Takes initiative and able to work without supervision in a dynamic multi-cultural environment.
How to Apply
Further details can be obtained from our website: www.lvcthealth.org
Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with contacts of three referees, Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org clearly indicating the position applied for and reference number. Applications should reach us NOT later than October 15, 2020, male candidates are encouraged to apply.
Note: Only short listed applicants will be contacted.
LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer.