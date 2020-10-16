Abt Associates, a major American business and government research, technical assistance, and consulting company, manages the USAID-funded Vector Control Task Order 1. Task Order 1 will support the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) and USAID to plan and implement an integrated vector control approach with the overall goal of reducing the burden of malaria.

Abt has implemented indoor residual spraying (IRS) for PMI since 2011, delivering high-quality IRS programs and gathering the most comprehensive vector control entomological data in the world.

Under this contract, Abt will implement entomological monitoring to guide programs focused on insecticide-treated mosquito nets and IRS and continue to assist PMI in reducing the burden of malaria through IRS and capacity building in 24 African countries where malaria is endemic.

Abt also will continue to support PMI in IRS monitoring and evaluation, as well as environmental compliance.

The PMI VectorLink Kenya Project is led by Abt Associates, an international development organization composed of dedicated professionals who provide technical assistance, research, analysis, and practical training services in more than 128 countries.

The PMI VectorLink Kenya Project seeks candidates to assist in implementing in six sub counties (Rongo, Awendo, Uriri, Suna East, Suna West and Nyatike) in Migori and Eight Sub- counties (Rangwe, Homa Bay Township, Ndhiwa, Suba North, Rachuonyo North, Rachuonyo East, Rachuonyo South and Suba South) in Homa Bay county Kenya in the following temporary positions:

Position: Sub-County Finance Assistants

Supervisor: Country Finance and Administration Manager

Location: Migori and Homa Bay Counties, Kenya

No. required: 16 (7 in Migori and 9 in Homa Bay)

Overall Purpose: The major purpose is to support the Country Finance and Administration Manager and County Finance Assistant in collecting the required information from Sub- county operation sites for processing payment of sub-county spraying staff besides observing proper accounting procedures, systems and internal controls in Sub-county field stations.

Responsibilities:

Providing support to county finance assistants for vendor and payroll processing and data reconciliation

Compile team member payroll data and other records to ensure the timely and accurate disbursement of payments

Analyzing, researching, validating and correcting any payroll issues on a weekly basis

Responsible for correcting and resolving errors to avoid seasonal staff employees receiving incorrect payments

Responding to staff queries regarding payroll and vendor matters

Monitoring and, where necessary, escalating issues to avert errors

Processing payments and post-payroll activities, identifying errors and resolving them.

Reinforce payroll output transmissions communication and off-cycle requests at the field stations

Assist the finance teams within the organization by providing information and reconciliation reports

Identify and resolve general ledger posting queries

Assist in developing a database of all field staff involved in the allocated sub-county

Ensuring that the daily work logs are completed, signed and submitted by team leaders and supervisors.

Obtains and maintains personal information from operation sites spray teams which is used in administering their pay e.g. ID number, telephone numbers.

Collecting financial data from field stations and verifying the accuracy of information/support documentations and reasonableness of costs.

Organize the financial document filing system and submit to the county finance assistant.

Assist in verifying and processing of payments

Provide high level of customer service to all staff and external vendors of the organization

Maintain strict confidentiality as it relates to all information.

Perform other ad hoc projects duties as assigned by supervisor

Ensure adherence to MOH and VL’s COVID 19 mitigation measures at all times.

Required minimum qualifications, skills and abilities

Training in accounting/finance or its equivalent preferably CPA (K)

Additional 1 year experience working as an account clerk in a busy professional environment

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Proficiency in English and Kiswahili.

Knowledge of payroll processing and reporting

Excellent levels of numeracy and computer literacy

High accuracy and productivity

Strong organizational skills

Financial services operations or administrative experience a plus

Must have the ability to multitask

Working knowledge of Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel

Strong presentation and facilitation skills

Ability to use spreadsheets and other accounting software

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team

Desirable

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Willingness to reside within the County of jurisdiction

Willingness to work for 6 days in a week (Monday to Saturday).

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team-oriented setting.

NB:

All positions that involves a worker coming in contact or close contact with wet insecticides on daily basis will require a medical examination including general body examination and pregnancy tests. Those with certain medical conditions like chest problems, asthmatic, expectant etc. may be excluded or considered for other relevant roles they qualify for.

These positions will be on a short term contract, not more than 2 months and/or on need basis and those who participated in previous campaigns will have an added advantage. Women are highly encouraged to apply for all roles.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to send a cover letter and updated CV to KenyaJobs@abtassoc.com with the title of the position being applied for in the e-mail subject line specifying the work location preferred i.e. county and ward e.g. ‘Store keeper-Migori county – North Kamagambo’ by COB, October 30th, 2020.

Equal Opportunity Employer: As an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, Abt Associates is committed to fostering a diverse, multicultural work environment where our employees respect one another and share a commitment to our firm’s values, mission, and strategies. Abt Associates Inc. provides equal employment to all participants and employees without regard to age, race, color, sex, creed, citizenship status, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, marital status, or veteran status.