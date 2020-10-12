LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that utilizes research to inform policy reform advocacy and strengthen HIV service delivery. We optimize our impact on the HIV/AIDS response by building capacity of partners and pay special attention to vulnerable groups and populations with special needs. Our focus is on the scale-up of quality-assured HIV counseling, testing and care services.

We are looking for a dynamic Kenyan, well qualified and motivated individuals to fill the following positions;

POSITION: DATA OFFICERS (12 POSITIONS)

REPORTING TO: SITE-IN-CHARGE

LOCATION: HOMABAY/MIGORI

Job Purpose

To provide organizational support in development of monitoring and evaluation plans and frameworks for various LVCT programs and activities, development and operationalization of data collection, aggregation and reporting tools. S/He will also be responsible for data entry, verification and analysis of programs routine and periodic data.

Responsibilities

Assist Monitoring and Evaluation Officer in ensuring follow-up on EMR system issues in the facilities is done appropriately and timely to ensure smooth operation at these

Ensure timely and correct data capture, analysis and reporting as per the data management

Support in development, review and implementation of monitoring and evaluation work

Respond to training needs of service delivery and program staff and on the monitoring and evaluation components at the site as need

Timely updating of the site level performance

Provide inputs during design and implementation of institutional data collection instruments as well as monitoring and evaluation

Support the analysis of qualitative and quantitative data and present fact sheets from

Undertake data review activities at the service delivery level and give feedback to the sites/programs on data and data quality

Provide support in in conducting baseline, midline and end-term evaluation of all the programs and researches conducted at the site.

Communicate closely site in charges, Sub-county Health Information Officer and Monitoring and Evaluation Officer to ensure priority tasks are completed

Ensure regular daily, weekly and monthly backup of all active EMR databases is done on one drive

Carry out basic data analytics at the site level to guide service delivery and implementation strategies.

Attend M&E divisional monthly meetings

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in Health Records/Health Management Systems/Computer Science/Maths or any relevant course

At least 4 years’ experience in DREAMS or OVC settings

Training and experience in database management and statistical packages such as SPSS, Nvivo, Excel, Access.

Experience in implementing programmes and working with EMRs will be an added advantage

Demonstrated analysis, communication, interpersonal, report writing and presentation

Proactive, creative, systematic thinker and problem-solver.

How to Apply

Further details can be obtained from our website: www.lvcthealth.org

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with contacts of three referees, Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org clearly indicating the position applied for and reference number. Applications should reach us NOT later than October 15, 2020, male candidates are encouraged to apply.

Note: Only short listed applicants will be contacted.

LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer.