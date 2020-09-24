Thursday, 24 September 2020– Not long ago, residents of Murang’a were left in shock after a 23 year old man waylaid his biological father in the dark and hit him with a blunt object, before torching his body with petrol.

The suspect, Michael Muchiri, committed the heinous murder at Muchungucha village in Murang’a County and then escaped.

He was later smoked out of his hideout in Juja by an angry mob that beat him up like a burukenge.

Luckily, police rescued him and took him to custody.

The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that the young man, who was boda-boda rider in Murang’a, has reportedly gone mad while in custody.

According to Mzalendo Mwema, the suspect, who is facing murder charges, has been screaming all night in the cell and apologizing to an imaginary person.

He has also been complaining to police that at times, he receives a beating from a ghost while in the cell.











