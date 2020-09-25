Friday September 25, 2020 – Belgut MP, Nelson Koech, has challenged the imminent reopening of schools, issuing an unconventional reason for opposing the move.

The MP noted that boys in the area had undergone circumcision after Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha earlier on announced that schools would reopen in January.

“We have a CS in Education who is a professor of a university but does not in any way think or act like a professor, make a decision.”

“We as Kalenjins circumcise children during this time.”

“You said that schools are opening in January, all the boys in the area were circumcised, parents have already spent school fees money if you now say schools are opening in October, what are you thinking?” he stated.

The MP, who is a member of William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga, also hit out at Magoha for what he described as flip-flopping on the reopening dates without issuing a definite date for resumption of learning.

Koech said that schools in Belgut lack adequate classrooms to promote social distancing, one of the requirements by the Government ahead of the imminent reopening.

He noted that the area also did not have enough teachers with desks and chairs are still not enough for every learner in his constituency.

The legislator also fired at Magoha after he announced that parents should not be worried about school fees because public schools would remain free.

“You are now claiming that schools are free, there are no free schools in Kenya.”

“Children have co-curricular activities in school that we have to pay for.”

“You really have to make up your mind on when schools will reopen but for now all boys have undergone circumcision,” added Koech.

The Kenyan DAILY POST