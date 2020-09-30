Wednesday, September 30, 2020 – Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has exposed Deputy President William Ruto for the conman that he is.

Venting on social media, Wambugu dismissed the ‘hustler movement’ as a ploy to deceive the youth into voting for the DP.

Wambugu particularly took issue with the DP’s philanthropic activities under the ‘hustler nation movement’ where he has been donating wheelbarrows, handcarts, and other simple working tools.

He noted that Ruto’s rise to power and wealth was enabled by former President Daniel Arap Moi who gave him prime land and many business deals but he is only giving young people useless wheelbarrows.

“The Deputy President is misleading the youth through this hustler nation charity projects.”

“Ruto is today a very wealthy man but when he was a hustler, back in his university days, he went to Moi and he was given prime land.”

“He was given a job at YK92 and allowed to do big business with the Government – that is how he acquired wealth.”

“If he wants others to be like him, why not give them land and Government jobs rather than mkokotenis?” Wambugu posed.

He added that many of those who voted for the DP would not have done so if they knew he would be spending every day campaigning for the Presidency.

But in a quick rejoinder, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, defended the DP, saying the times had changed and the current law limited what the DP can do.

“The DP has done what is within his ability.”

“These are not the Kanu days, the jobs are now given by the Public Service Commission.”

“He cannot just apportion land because the law has changed from the old one where a President had the powers to distribute land,” Cheruiyot said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST