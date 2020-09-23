Wednesday, September 23, 2020 – Maverick Aoko has launched a scathing attack against socialite Vera Sidika after she revealed that she spent a cool Ksh2 million to enhance her breast size.

The socialite made the revelations recently during an interview with Jalang’o.

“I wasn’t proportional…I used to be thick but not proportional so I just decided to be proportional and added mu Boobs and I at least don’t wear bras anymore….

“It cost me $20000 (Sh.2 million). I got it done in Beverly Hills. They are actually good…. Because they don’t interfere with your breasts as you can still breastfeed. She explained.

Aoko, who is known for her brutal takedowns on socialites and toxic feminists, has aimed her guns at the curvy lass stating that she should have spent the money on getting a brain implant and not a boob job.

‘Some of these things they waste so much money on are transient that is why they have to keep going back under the surgeon’s blade.’

“I wish women would take this time and resources and focus on things that will carry them even when beauty fades.’

‘That is her money. I think she needed brain surgery more than a boob implant.’

She went on to state that there is no difference between socialites and prostitutes who hawk their flesh on the streets.

“There is no difference between socialites, slay queens, women who are sponsored and prostitutes.’

“The only difference is on how and where they ply their route.’

‘Prostitutes stand on the streets while socialites and slay queens have made social media their brothels.’

