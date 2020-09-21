Monday September 21, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has encouraged the Gikuyu, Embu, Meru Association (GEMA) to ignore intimidation and continue with their regular meetings.

Kagwe was speaking after he attended the annual Akorino conference at the Kasarani Stadium, where Deputy President William Ruto was expected to attend but pulled out.

The Health CS was joined by Mathioya MP, Peter Kimari, Ruiru MP, Peter King’ara, former Tharaka Nithi Governor, Samuel Mbae, Education Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Zack Kinuthia and Lands PS, Nicholas Muraguri.

“We as Mount Kenya leaders should unite in order to have a united voice, and if I ask Gema leaders to continue meeting, will that be politics?”

“We will not be intimidated into thinking that our meetings are tribal.”

“You fought for the freedom from the colonialists, do not allow yourselves to be beaten into submission with politics of fear,” he noted.

Kagwe also added that similar political meetings are held all over the country with some hosting up to 200 people without raising eyebrows.

The Akorino Secretary-General, Abraham Macharia, on Saturday, confirmed that DP Ruto postponed plans to attend the event.

“The Deputy President’s meeting has been rescheduled to some other day this year.”

“He had requested to meet us.”

“Today, we will have 500 of our clergy pray for the President in our Akorino National Prayer Service,” he revealed.

