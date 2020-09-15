Tuesday September 15, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned Senate leaders to State House to resolve the impasse on CFounty revenue allocation ahead of today’s debate.

However, conspicuously missing from the crucial meeting was Speaker Ken Lusaka who declined Uhuru’s invite.

Reports allege that Lusaka was busy chairing a House Business Committee session to discuss how to handle the debate which has seen Senators get personal and emotional, and could not attend the State House meeting.

Although details of the meeting were scanty, Uhuru is said to have focused on rallying the Senators to support and vote for the Government-backed formula.

Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio, his Deputy Fatuma Dullo, Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata and his Deputy Farhiya Haji, Minority Leader James Orengo, Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and his Deputy, Beatrice Kwamboka, attended the meeting.

Vocal Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was reportedly sidelined from the meeting after breaking down in tears yesterday, blaming the Government of planning to assassinate him.

Speaker Lusaka has faced criticism over failure to have Senators agree on a revenue sharing formula.

