Tuesday September 29, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has yielded to pressure from drunkards and bar owners.

This is after he opened bars and allowed Kenyans to drink again without any fear of reprisal during his state of the nation address yesterday.

At the same time, the President extended the nationwide curfew for a further two months.

He further noted that the curfew period had been revised to commence from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning Tuesday, September 29.

However, he cautioned Kenyans that it was important to take caution arguing that the second wave was likely to be stronger.

“The nationwide curfew is extended for a further 60 days, the dusk-to-dawn curfew will run from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. while bars and eateries will be open until 10 p.m.

“Unaweza kukunywa pombe (You can now drink alcohol),” he stated.

Uhuru also reviewed the number of people allowed to attend weddings upwards to 200.

“The prohibition against the operation of bars and the prohibition against the sale of alcoholic drinks and beverages by ordinary restaurants and eateries shall stand vacated,” he added.

In the new guidelines, the Head of State also directed that church gatherings be increased to up to a third of their normal capacity.

The places of worship will, however, be expected to adhere to Covid-19 measures provided by the Ministry of Health.

