Wednesday, September 30, 2020 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, has warned his Kieni counterpart, Kanini Kega, against plans to reduce part of the budget allocated to Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after the DP skipped President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Covid-19 event at KICC despite being invited.

According to Kega, it is pointless to allocate the DP a huge chunk of money yet he does not show up for duty.

However, Ichungwa dared Kega, who is also the chair of the Budget Committee in Parliament, to reduce Ruto’s budget, saying the consequences will be too much to fathom.

“Did I hear Kieni MP say he can choose not to appropriate money to the office of the DP? I dare you to try it,” Ichungwa stated.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria also rubbished Kega’s remarks questioning why the same politicians had been quiet when Ruto was left out of key government meetings in the past.

The President officially opened the conference and was scheduled to deliver a state address on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The official programme indicated that Ruto was expected to speak after former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, and was to welcome Uhuru to issue his speech.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena confirmed that Ruto was invited to the conference but was a no-show when it commenced at around 2 p.m.

