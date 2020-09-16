Wednesday September 16, 2020 – ODM Chairman, John Mbadi, has hit back at Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, after the latter made controversial remarks on the party’s politicians, accusing them of not adhering to ODM’s philosophies.

Raila Junior slammed his father’s right-hand men, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Suna East MP, Junet Mohammed, for reportedly engaging in divisive politics rather than development.

This was after Joho accused Deputy President William Ruto of participating in early campaigns and flaunting his wealth around.

“I have to be clear that Raila Junior is not an ODM member nor does he hold any position in the party.”

“He is merely Raila’s son.”

“I don’t know why his comments would be used to spell the position of ODM,” Mbadi noted.

During an interview, Ruto’s ally and Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah, cited Raila Junior’s comments while attacking ODM.

The Jubilee MP accused ODM of rotting from the inside and being full of hypocrites who are scheming for the 2022 Presidency.

“The party’s position is spelt out by the ODM leader.”

“If Raila Junior made such remarks then that is his democratic right.”

“Furthermore, he always makes such contrary remarks and I believe he is entitled to his own opinion,” Mbadi responded during the heated debate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST